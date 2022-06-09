JERSEY BOYS is Now Playing at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre presents Jersey Boys - now open for the summer! Playing again this weekend, Friday, June 10th, at 8:00pm and Saturday, June 11th, at 8:00pm, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Starring newcomer Mitchell Lewis as Frankie Valli and featuring Noah Royal Barnes as Tommy DeVito, Chris Cherin as Bob Gaudio, and Andrew Greiche as Nick Massi of the Four Seasons, Jersey Boys describes the 40-year friendship of the foursome as they work their way from the streets of New Jersey into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Enjoy a walk down memory lane listening to some of the group's legendary hits including "Sherry", "Big Girls Don't Cry", "Walk Like a Man", and "Can't Take my Eyes Off of You". But please note, this show does contain adult language.

Tickets are on sale now! Please visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-3421, or visit our website, www.rockymountainrep.com. The Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre website has additional information regarding all of our 2022 shows: Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Desperate Measures, and Beehive - the 60s Musical. Don't miss this amazing season - purchase your tickets today!