HOW DID THIS GET MADE? – LIVE! Comes to the Paramount Theatre

Comedy Works Entertainment will present HOW DID THIS GET MADE? – LIVE! coming to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Thursday, March 27 at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10am.

Get ready to dive into the depths of cinematic absurdity with the podcast that celebrates the best of the worst: How Did This Get Made. Join the dynamic trio of Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas, and June Diane Raphael as they expertly dissect and hilariously roast some of the most mind-boggling movies ever made.

With a combined resume that includes hit shows like The League, Black Monday, Brooklyn 99, Grace & Frankie, and Long Shot, these hosts bring their comedic genius to every episode of How Did This Get Made. Together with their funniest friends, they subject themselves to a cinematic nightmare, leaving no ridiculous plot twist or cringe-worthy dialogue unturned.

It's no wonder that How Did This Get Made is consistently ranked among the top 10 most downloaded comedy podcasts. This multi-award-winning show took home the prestigious 2022 Ambie Winner for Best Comedy Podcast and was crowned iHeart Radio's Best TV & Film Podcast.

But How Did This Get Made doesn't stop at audio entertainment. Brace yourself for an unparalleled live experience that has captivated sold-out audiences across the country. During the live episodes, you become part of the action, engaging with the hosts through questions, spontaneously creating uproarious songs for segments, and witnessing unforgettable clips that can only be described as one-of-a-kind.

From the hilariously absurd Drop Dead Fred to the adrenaline-fueled chaos of the entire Fast and Furious franchise, How Did This Get Made fearlessly deconstructs and mercilessly mocks the most epically bad films ever created. It's a rollercoaster ride of laughter, astonishment, and shared disbelief that you won't find anywhere else.

Join the How Did This Get Made community and immerse yourself in the realm of cinematic train wrecks. It's a podcast that defies expectations and guarantees a one-of-a-kind experience. Get ready to have your mind blown and your funny bone tickled like never before.

