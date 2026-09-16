G. LOVE & SPECIAL SAUCE to Perform at Fox Theatre
The Philadelphia hip-hop blues trio celebrates 30 years with energetic live performance.
G. Love & Special Sauce will celebrate the Fox Theatre’s 35th birthday with the “Yeah, It’s That Easy” 30th Anniversary Tour on Saturday, March 6, 2027, at the Fox Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. General admission tickets will be available. The event is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.
G. Love & Special Sauce is an American Hip-Hop Blues band known for its unique fusion of hip-hop, blues, funk, and soul. Formed in 1993 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the band originally featured Garrett Dutton, aka G. Love, as the lead vocalist and guitarist, Jeffrey Clemens on drums, and Jim Prescott on bass. The trio quickly gained attention for their laid-back, groovy style and G. Love's unique vocal delivery, blending rap-like spoken word with bluesy singing.
Their debut self-titled album, G. Love & Special Sauce, was released in 1994 on Epic Records and included the hit single “Cold Beverage,” which became popular on alternative radio stations and MTV, solidifying their presence in the music scene. The band's style has been described as a mix of “slacker blues” and “alternative hip-hop,” as they frequently incorporate elements of 90s hip-hop beats with classic blues rhythms.
Over the years, G. Love & Special Sauce has released numerous albums, including Coast to Coast Motel (1995), Yeah, It's That Easy (1997), The Electric Mile (2001) and the GRAMMY nominated The Juice (2020). Their sound evolved to include more soul, R&B, and rock influences, though they retained their laid-back vibe and clever lyrical play. Their 2014 album Sugar saw a reunion of the original lineup after several years, and they continued to tour and produce music with a loyal fan base.
Known for their energetic live performances, G. Love & Special Sauce has played at festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Garrett Dutton also frequently collaborates with other artists, including Jack Johnson, with whom he shares a similar vibe, and has released solo projects that dive deeper into his blues influences. G. Love & Special Sauce remains a beloved name in the music scene, blending genres in a way that feels fresh and authentic.
Photo Credit: Rodney Bursiel
Photo Credit: Rodney Bursiel
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Topdog/Underdog
Historic Shorter AME (8/29-9/20)
|
Maybe Happy Ending
Buell Theatre (8/18-8/29) PHOTOS
|
Waitress
Buell Theatre (11/27-11/29) PHOTOS
|
Jersey Boys
Buell Theatre (12/01-12/06) PHOTOS
|
Menopause the Musical
Blue Arena at The Ranch Events Complex (11/22-11/22)
|
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
Buell Theatre (12/18-12/19) PHOTOS
|
Freckleface Strawberry The Musical
PACE Center (3/22-3/22)
|
ELF The Musical
Buell Theatre (12/22-12/27) PHOTOS
|
Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/04-10/03)
|
The Tempest
Kilstrom Theatre (10/02-11/01) PHOTOS