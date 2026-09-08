Parsons Theatre to Mark Fifth Anniversary With 2026-2027 Season

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Northglenn Arts has announced the 2026–2027 Presents season at the Parsons Theatre, celebrating five years of bringing exceptional live entertainment to the North Denver Metro community. The season features returning audience favorites, a milestone anniversary celebration, beloved holiday traditions, and a dynamic lineup of music, dance, theater, and cultural performances.

The season opens on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7 p.m. with Rhinestone Cowgirls, a high-energy tribute to the legendary women of country music.

October marks the Parsons Theatre's fifth anniversary since opening in 2021. To celebrate, two artists who helped launch the venue return for a special weekend. Friday, October 2, at 7 p.m., the acclaimed FACE Vocal Band returns with its signature a cappella sound and high-energy performance style and then on Saturday, October 3, at 7 p.m., Colorado favorite Chris Daniels and the Kings featuring Freddy Goudy with rhythm and blues. Mariachi Rock Revolution returns on Friday, October 30, at 7 p.m., blending traditional mariachi with rock for an electrifying performance.

The holiday season begins with Irish Christmas in America, bringing a festive blend of traditional Irish music, song, and dance on Saturday, November 28, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 29, at 2 p.m. Seasonal celebrations continue with the return of Kantorei, bringing the richness of choral music to life with holiday joy on Sunday, December 6, at 2 p.m. Next, experience Frisson Christmas by Candlelight on Friday, December 18, at 7 p.m., featuring an enchanting evening of orchestral holiday favorites, candlelight, and an audience sing-along. The season continues with A Carpenters Christmas featuring Lisa Rock on Saturday, December 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 20, at 2 p.m., featuring holiday favorites and the timeless music of The Carpenters.

Back by popular demand, 512: The Selena Experience returns to the Parsons Theatre on Saturday, February 13, at 7 p.m. Celebrate the music and legacy of the beloved Queen of Tejano with an unforgettable tribute featuring her biggest hits, dazzling costumes, and the energy that made Selena a superstar.

Then, experience the power and artistry of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance on Friday, February 26, at 7 p.m. This acclaimed Denver dance company brings its signature blend of movement, storytelling, and cultural expression to the stage for an inspiring and captivating evening of dance.

International Guitar Night comes to Parsons Theatre on Sunday, February 28, at 2 p.m. Founder Brian Gore brings together an all-star lineup of internationally acclaimed musicians—including Brazilian flamenco guitarist Lucas Imbiriba, Russian fingerstyle innovator Alexander Misko, classical guitarist Thu Le of Vietnam, and ukulele virtuoso Taimane of Hawaii—for an unforgettable celebration of global guitar artistry.

The Parsons Theatre also welcomes back Phamaly Theatre Company for its annual production, running March 20 through April 4. Based in Denver, Phamaly is a nationally recognized theatre company that centers the talents and perspectives of artists with disabilities, creating bold, innovative productions that inspire audiences and redefine what's possible on stage.

Spring continues with Soul Sacrifice: A Santana Tribute on Friday, May 7, at 7 p.m., bringing Santana's legendary Latin-rock sound to life with fiery guitar, infectious rhythms, and hits spanning decades. How Sweet It Is: Steve Leslie Sings James Taylor follows on Sunday, May 9, at 2 p.m., celebrating the timeless songs and easygoing style of one of music's most beloved singer-songwriters. The season continues with the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra on Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m., featuring the sounds of a powerhouse big band performing classic and contemporary jazz.

Fall

September 11 – Rhinestone Cowgirls (7 p.m.)

October 2 – FACE Vocal Band – 5th Anniversary Celebration (7 p.m.)

October 3 – Chris Daniels and the Kings featuring Freddy Goudy (7 p.m.)

October 30 – Mariachi Rock Revolution (7 p.m.)

November 28 – Irish Christmas (7 p.m.)

November 29 – Irish Christmas (2 p.m.)

December 6 – Kantorei (2 p.m.)

December 18 – Frisson Christmas by Candlelight (2 p.m.)

December 19 – A Carpenters Christmas featuring Lisa Rock (7 p.m.)

December 20 – A Carpenters Christmas featuring Lisa Rock (2 p.m.)

Spring

February 13 – 512: The Selena Experience (7 p.m.)

February 26 – Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (7 p.m.)

February 28 – International Guitar Night (2 p.m.)

March 20–April 4 – Phamaly Theatre Company

May 7 – Soul Sacrifice: A Santana Tribute (7 p.m.)

May 9 – How Sweet It Is: Steve Leslie Sings James Taylor (2 p.m.)

June 12 – Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (7 p.m.)

Premium Add-On Shows

(Sold separately and not eligible in season ticket packages.)

September 12 – Abby V & Team (7 p.m.)

October 24 – Altan (7 p.m.)

October 25 – Vienna Boys Choir (5 p.m.)

Individual tickets and 2026–2027 season packages are available now. Premium Add-On Shows require separate tickets and are not included in season packages.

For more information, please visit NorthglennARTS.org or call the box office at 303.450.8888.

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