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THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Sets Halloween Season Screenings at Boulder Theater

Colorado's Elusive Ingredient, Denver's premier shadow cast, will accompany the early screening.

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THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Sets Halloween Season Screenings at Boulder Theater

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will return to Boulder Theater this Halloween season for two screenings on Sunday, October 25.

The evening will begin at 7 p.m. with a screening featuring Colorado's Elusive Ingredient, Denver's Rocky Horror shadowcast. A second screening will follow at 10 p.m. without a shadowcast.

Formed in 2000, Colorado's Elusive Ingredient is a nationally recognized Rocky Horror shadowcast that performs monthly at Denver's Esquire Theater and presents additional performances throughout Colorado at venues including Boulder Theater and The Oriental Theater, as well as at conventions.

The group has also hosted a Rocky Horror screening attended by more than 8,000 people.

The early screening will open its doors at 6:30 p.m., with the film and shadowcast beginning at 7 p.m. Doors for the late screening will open at 9:30 p.m., followed by the film at 10 p.m.

Both screenings are for audiences ages 18 and older and will feature general admission seated tickets.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings will take place Sunday, October 25 at Boulder Theater. Tickets are on sale now through the Boulder Theater box office, by phone at (303) 786-7030 and online.

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