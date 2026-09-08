THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES to Play Pikes Peak Center
VIP packages include a meet and greet with Elwes and a signed copy of his book As You Wish.
THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH Cary Elwes is coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 6:00pm. A limited number of VIP packages are available which include the best seats in the house, a private pre-show Meet and Greet at 3:00pm with Cary, and a signed copy of his New York Times best-selling book, 'As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.'
ABOUT THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes (Westley) is hitting the road to share personal accounts and behind the scenes stories from the making of a piece of cinematic history, The Princess Bride.
After a screening of the beloved film, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing an inconceivable look at life on and off the set of the iconic movie.
Journey back to the fantastical lands of Florin and Guilder for an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, chases, rodents of unusual size, near escapes, miracles, and, of course, true love.
So don't be a 'Humperdinck', make haste to see The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes for a night you will always 'tweasure'.
Elwes has starred in a multitude of films and tv shows including Seinfeld, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Saw, Days of Thunder, Twister, Liar, Liar, Stranger Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. He has just completed Gus Van Sant's Dead Man's Wire and the first season of M.I.A. produced by the creative team behind Ozark.
He is about to start work on a pilot, Very Young Frankenstein, with the Oscar winning team of director, Taika Waititi, and producer, Mel Brooks.
A limited number of VIP packages are available which include the best seats in the house, a private Meet and Greet with Cary, and a signed copy of his New York Times best-selling book, 'As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.'
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