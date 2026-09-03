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Video: Inside DESTINY OF DESIRE Music Rehearsal at Denver Center

A rehearsal clip offers a preview of the choreography shaping the telenovela-inspired production.

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Denver Center for the Performing Arts has posted a behind-the-scenes video from music and dance rehearsal for its upcoming production of Destiny of Desire, giving audiences an early glimpse at the physical comedy and movement being built into the show ahead of its run at The Wolf Theatre from September 11 through October 4, 2026.

Destiny of Desire is Karen Zacarías' comedic homage to the telenovela, described as brimming with live music and melodrama. The story follows two baby girls born on a stormy night in Bellarica, Mexico, one into wealth and one into poverty, whose fates are swapped by a scheming ex-beauty queen, setting off a chain of outrageous twists as the two women grow into an unexpected destiny.

The rehearsal footage centers on choreographer William Carlos Angulo, who leads the cast through movement and dance sequences designed to capture the exaggerated energy of the genre. As the video's description puts it,

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