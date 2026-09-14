FDR'S VERY HAPPY HOUR to Launch National Tour in Denver This Fall

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Playwright and lead performer Regan Linton (award-winning film, IMPERFECT) and director M. Graham Smith (Drag Queen Magic, Local Theatre Company) come together to launch the tour in Denver of their co-creation, FDR's Very Happy Hour, in collaboration with HIGH HARD HEAT this Oct 14-Nov 1 in the Studio Loft of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

FDR's Very Happy Hour is an immersive happy hour experience that brings Franklin Delano Roosevelt back from the 'great beyond' with cocktails/mocktails, interactive activities, and personal reflections of success and missteps of a world leader who lived with disability. This engaging production invites audiences to reflect on the challenges and possibilities of their own lives, and learn about what others are doing within their community.

The production is a selected Producing Partner of the inaugural Arts Complex Creates program created by Denver Arts & Venues. The program aims to expand and diversify the cultural offerings to attract broader audiences at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Through the program, Producing Partner grantees are provided a space to present their new or existing work on a larger scale.

'Launching the tour of FDR's Very Happy Hour in Denver is incredibly meaningful. This production invites audiences to step into history in a way that is personal, immediate, and deeply human, but just as importantly, it reflects our commitment to making theatre more accessible,' stated Co-Creator and Lead Performer Regan Linton. 'Beginning our tour in Denver allows us to celebrate not only the power of theatre, but the power of creating spaces where everyone can belong.'

'The intimate format invites people to become part of the story, creating a shared experience that is both entertaining and thought-provoking,' said Co-Creator and Director M. Graham Smith. 'We are proud that accessibility and inclusion have been a foundational creative principle throughout the process. We hope audiences leave feeling connected to the story, to one another, and to the idea that great theater should be available to everyone.'

For more information on available accessibility services and tickets for FDR's Very Happy Hour, visit www.artscomplex.com/events/detail/fdrs-very-happy-hour.

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