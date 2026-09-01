DEAD PANIC AND BREADBOX to Perform at Fox Theatre

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Dead Panic and Breadbox will bring a night of jam-band favorites to Fox Theatre on Thursday, November 19. The concert will pair Dead Panic's combination of the Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic catalogs with Breadbox's take on the music of the Jerry Garcia Band. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

About Dead Panic

Formed in November 2025 in Boulder County, Colorado, Dead Panic combines the improvisational music of the Grateful Dead with the Southern rock sound of Widespread Panic.

The group draws from the catalogs of both bands, bringing together music and fans from the Dead and Panic communities for its live performances.

About Breadbox

Denver-based Breadbox formed in 2021 as a tribute to the Jerry Garcia Band and features musicians from Colorado's jam-band scene.

The group approaches the Jerry Garcia catalog with an emphasis on vocal harmonies and extended improvisation, building setlists that span different eras of the Jerry Garcia Band while occasionally incorporating songs the musicians believe Garcia might have performed.

Breadbox has previously appeared at venues across Colorado and the Front Range, including Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, The Old Town Pub and Fox Theatre.

Performance Details

Dead Panic and Breadbox will perform Thursday, November 19 at Fox Theatre. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m.

The show is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult. General admission and reserved rail seated tickets are available now.

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