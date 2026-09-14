Video: Go Inside THE OUTSIDERS Tour Rehearsals With New Cast Members





The Outsiders Musical has shared a behind-the-scenes video giving fans a glimpse inside rehearsals for its ongoing national tour, spotlighting newly added members of the touring company as they prepare to step into the production.

Beginning September 19 in Denver, the principal cast will be led by Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Anthony Garcia as Dallas Winston (beginning October 6), Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Gabriel White Marín as Bob, and Dante D'Antonio as Paul. Tyler Jordan Wesley will perform the role of Dallas Winston through October 4.

The touring company will also feature Seth Ajani, Christian Arredondo, Kevin Avila, Brian Ho Pui Cheung, Delaney Diaz, Gina Gagliano, Will Hastreiter, Tyson Hill, Hannah Jennens, Katie Riedel, Hayden Rivas, Luke Sabracos, Johnathan Tanner, Rodney Thompson Jr., Alyssa Villareal, and Jordan DeAndre Williams.

The Outsiders is a stage musical adaptation drawn from the classic coming-of-age story of rival teenage factions, the Greasers and the Socs, navigating loyalty, class divides and identity in 1960s Oklahoma. The musical brought the tale to Broadway, translating its themes of brotherhood and belonging into a stage production with a full creative and production team supporting its book, music and staging.

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

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