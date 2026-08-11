BOOMBOX to Bring New Year's Eve Show to Fox Theatre

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BoomBox will ring in the new year with a New Year's Eve performance at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, December 31, 2026.

Doors will open at 9:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 10:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m., with general admission and reserved rail seated tickets available. The show is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

Electronic rock duo BoomBox, consisting of brothers Zion Rock Godchaux and Kinsman MacKay, blends organic grooves, electronic beats, guitar and soulful vocals into a sound designed for the dance floor.

Founded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in 2004 by singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Godchaux, BoomBox has developed a signature groove rooted in backbeat-driven rhythms while drawing from a wide range of musical genres.

"The sound is about pulling from anything that you'd hear coming out of a boombox, and distilling into a distinctive style," Godchaux said.

Live, MacKay combines drum machines with computer-based beats, providing the foundation for Godchaux's electric guitar riffs and vocals. The brothers also perform DJ sets at select clubs and festivals in addition to touring with their live show.

"There's a special kind of chemistry between two brothers playing music together," Godchaux said.

BoomBox will perform at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, December 31. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. ahead of the 10:30 p.m. show. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m.

Don't Miss a Colorado News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming