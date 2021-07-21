Fine Arts Center Theatre Company to Present SHE LOVES ME and More Outdoors This Summer

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will present three exciting shows on the new FAC outdoor stage: "She Loves Me," "Where Did We Sit on the Bus?" and "Working: A Musical." The productions are part of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College's City as a Venue program, which brings theater, music, and more to outdoor locations throughout Colorado Springs.



"Our City as a Venue initiative is about to get even bigger and more exciting!" said Co-Interim Producing Artistic Director Nathan Halvorson. "You will see extraordinary students from the Youth Rep program in a classic piece of musical comedy, a thrilling one-person show that ingeniously uses music and spoken word and a rediscovered musical that celebrates the resiliency of the American worker. You do not want to miss any of these amazing performances!"

She Loves Me

July. 29-Aug 1



"She Loves Me" is a charming, warm musical romantic comedy based on the same source material that inspired the beloved movie "You've Got Mail." Set in a 1930s European perfumery, it tells the story of two shop clerks who don't always see eye to eye. After both respond to a lonely hearts ad in the newspaper, they live for the love letters they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. This production is the culmination of the FAC Theatre School's summer Youth Repertory program.



Proceeds from this benefit performance will help further the impact of the FAC's Youth Repertory program and other FAC Theatre School classes, which provide comprehensive, focused and professional theatrical training for young thespians and adult actors.

Where Did We Sit on the Bus?

Aug. 12-22



"Where Did We Sit on the Bus?" is an electric one-person show pulsing with Latin rhythms, rap, hip-hop, spoken word, and live looping. During a third-grade lesson on the Civil Rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latinx student raises their hand to ask, "Where did we sit on the bus?" and their teacher can't answer the question. This thrilling production examines what it means to be Latinx through the eyes of a child, turned teenager, turned adult.

Working: A Musical

Aug. 24-Sept. 5



Based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book of interviews with American workers, "Working" paints a vivid portrait of the men and women the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the server, the millworker, the mason, and the stay-at-home parent, just to name a few. Its strength is in the core truths that transcend specific professions: how people's relationships to their work ultimately reveal key aspects of their humanity, regardless of the trappings of the job itself.



Free tickets will be given to frontline workers through partnerships with local businesses.

Tickets

Tickets for all three productions are on sale now at fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the box office at (719) 634-5583.





City as a Venue is a summer-long celebration that brings a robust calendar of outdoor arts experiences to the community. Events include theater, live music, art activities, and more, in locations from the Colorado College campus to neighborhood parks and community centers.



The full performance schedule for City as a Venue will be updated throughout the summer; check the FAC website for details.

FAC Outdoor Stage

The FAC Outdoor Stage is located in the sculpture garden at the corner of Dale St and Cascade Ave.



Seating Information

This is an outdoor event with no seating provided, so please feel free to bring a blanket or folding chair. If you bring chairs, please be considerate of ground-level patrons and plan to sit near the side or back of the seating area.