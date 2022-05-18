Fine Arts Center Brings Back CITY AS A VENUE For Year Two Of Summer Arts Across The City

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will bring back "City as a Venue" after a successful inaugural presentation in 2021. Originally concepted to keep arts programming active and provide an outlet for the community during the pandemic, the FAC offered a summerlong series outdoors on campus and at various locations across the city. While COVID restrictions have lifted, and indoor programming is back, the City as a Venue line up will this year include both indoor and outdoor programming.



City as a Venue programming will begin in June and run through the summer. Kicking off with the theatre production "The Wolves" in the FAC Courtyard, the summerlong celebration of the arts will include a robust and diverse calendar of outdoor, mobile, and community centric arts experiences across the city. Theatrical performances, dance, music, site-specific experiences, interactive hands-on artmaking opportunities, and more.

Featured programming will include -

The Wolves: June 1-26, 2022, staged outdoors in the Fine Arts Center Courtyard. The Wolves follows a high school girls soccer team as they warm up and prepare for battle on the field, psyching each other up and diving into rapid-fire, unfiltered conversations about the world and their places in it. The Wolves is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama, and collaboration with the theatre and dance department at Colorado College. Ticketed

Museum Free Days: Offered twice each month on the second Saturday and third Friday. This summer's dates include June 11 & 17, July 9 & 15, Aug. 13 & 19. FREE

First Friday Art Parties: Celebrated on the first Friday of each month - sometimes inside, sometimes outdoors - visitors are invited to enjoy free access to museum galleries, cocktails in Deco Lounge, and a range of other entertainment and artist engagements. The experience differs each month, this summer's dates: June 3, July 1, Aug.4. FREE

Endangered: Live performances scheduled for June 17 (in the Fine Arts Center museum galleries) and June 18 (in Colorado College's Armstrong Hall). Endangered is a performance-based multi-media project included in the FAC exhibition "Floyd D. Tunson: Hearts and Minds" on view in the FAC museum through July 9, 2022. Ticketed

FAC Theatre School: Summer camps for ages 5-18 will take place June-July. Registration Required

Front Range Fables: Launched in 2021 with City as a Venue, the popular series of outdoor plays is back for 2022! Written by local playwrights and based on historical events from the Pikes Peak region, these plays are fit for audiences of all ages. Performances July 2 (Fine Arts Center), July 9 (Meadows Park), July 16 (Hillside Community Center), July 23 (Deerfield Hills Community Center), with art activities from Bemis School of Art. FREE

Art & Acting in the Forest: Bemis School of Art will provide opportunities for children to explore painting, printmaking, mixed media projects, and theatre games in the great outdoors with a series of camps at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center June-July. Registration Required

And more - The full schedule for City as a Venue will be updated throughout the summer; visit fac.coloradocollege.edu for details.

Support for City as a Venue is provided by The Colorado Trust Arts, Cultural, and Youth Athletics Fund, Bee Vradenburg Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, Tiemens Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, CALM Foundation, Walston Group Real Estate, Inc. and the Colorado College Cultural Attractions Fund.

PLEASE NOTE: Exposure to COVID-19 is possible in public places.a??For the latest information on any COVID guidelines and requirements, visit the FAC website.

The story of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College (FAC) began with the founding of the Broadmoor Art Academy 1919. A museum, performing arts theatre, and community art school, the FAC is a pillar in the cultural community of the Rocky Mountain West providing innovative, educational, and multi-disciplinary arts experiences designed to elevate the individual spirit and inspire community vitality. The FAC and Colorado College recognize and honor the original inhabitants of the land on which it resides. For more information about the FAC, visit fac.coloradocollege.edu.