David Koechner Comes To The Stanley Hotel, October 28

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live present David Koechner LIVE STAND UP AND THE OFFICE TRIVIA WITH “TODD PACKER” coming to the MacGregor ballroom at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO on Saturday, October 28, 2023, with stand-up at 7:00pm and The Office Trivia at 9:30pm. The shows will be ages 21 and up. Tickets are $39.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 19 at 10am at stanleylive.com/DavidK

David Koechner – Actor, writer and producer David Koechner is well-known for his roles as Todd Packer on “The Office” and Champ Kind from “Anchorman” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” He currently co-hosts A&E's “America's Top Dog,” plays Bill Lewis on ABC's “The Goldbergs” and recently appeared on ABC's “Bless This Mess,” CBS's "Superior Donuts," Showtime's "Twin Peaks," Comedy Central's “Another Period” and IFC's "Stan Against Evil." Koechner also voices reoccurring characters on FOX's “American Dad” and Netflix's “F is for Family” and "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants." In film, recent projects include “Then Came You,” “Braking for Whales” “A Week Away,” “Vicious Fun” and “National Champions.”

An alumnus of Chicago's Second City Theater, Koechner got his first break as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and has since become an instantly recognizable face appearing in more than 200 films and television shows. Additional notable film credits include “Waiting,” “Out Cold,” “Talladega Nights,” “Get Smart,” “Extract,” “Thank You for Smoking,” “A Haunted House,” “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” “Priceless,” Legendary's “Krampus,” and the dark, twisted, film festival award-winning thriller, "Cheap Thrills."

When not filming, Koechner performs live comedy across the country and creates original content videos for his YouTube channel, “Full On Koechner.” He also co-hosts Big Slick Celebrity Weekend - an annual charity event benefitting Children's Mercy Hospital of Kansas City – with fellow KC natives, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet. Koechner currently resides in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Office Trivia – THE OFFICE TRIVIA WITH "TODD PACKER" featuring Q&A and meet and greet with pictures with The Pack Man!!

What's up my trivia nerds? Test your knowledge of The Office with the Pack-Man himself, David Koechner. Teams will compete for prizes – while also hearing behind-the-scenes stories from David about playing the hit show's favorite obnoxious paper salesman (and Michael's bff), Todd Packer. After multiple trivia rounds, top teams will need to channel their favorite The Office characters and test their acting chops in order to be crowned – by David – trivia champions. The show also features a Q&A, meet and greet and pictures with the Pack-Man! This event is approximately 90 minutes.