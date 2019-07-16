DCPA to Offer The Ultimate Christmas Immersive Experience

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center announces the ultimate Christmas immersive experience, Camp Christmas, beginning November 21. Camp Christmas will take people on a journey through different eras of Christmas celebrations with extravagant installations filling the 10,000-square-foot Hangar at Stanley Marketplace.

Camp Christmas will be created and fabricated by Colorado-based installation artist, Lonnie Hanzon and his team at Hanzon Studios. Hanzon is recognized nationally for his Christmas installations at Neiman Marcus, Houston Zoo Lights and original Denver Parade of Lights floats.

"I have long admired Lonnie and his work and can't wait to bring his over-the-top Christmas experience to the Hangar," said Charlie Miller, curator of Off-Center. "This extravagant installation will put visitors at the center of the story. It will be a wonderful family-friendly adventure by day and a Santa-themed bar experience by night."

"Camp Christmas is a journey through history and our very human need to find community, celebration, warmth and light in the darkest time of year. As you move through the environments, starting in ancient Rome and continuing through different eras to present day, you create your own narrative and discover many surprises along the way," said Artist Lonnie Hanzon. "I'm most excited about Camp Christmas being about traditions that everyone shares and hopefully it will become a new family tradition."

"We are ecstatic to continue our great relationship with DCPA Off-Center after previously collaborating on two immersive experiences - The Wild Party and Travelers of the Lost Dimension," stated Bryant Palmer, chief storyteller at Stanley Marketplace. "With everything that Stanley Marketplace has to offer, Camp Christmas will be the perfect addition to our community for families, individuals and culture-lovers to spend their day during the holidays."

Camp Christmas will run November 21, 2019 through January 5, 2020 at the Hangar at Stanley Marketplace at 2501 N. Dallas Street, Aurora, CO. The experience will be open Tuesday - Thursday, 10am - 8pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am - 10pm; Sunday, 10am - 8pm; and open until 10pm every day after December 20 (with some exceptions; schedule subject to change). Tickets start at $8 and will go on sale Thursday, July 25 at denvercenter.org, 303-893-4100 or in person at the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex box office.

Not for the faint of festivity, this over-the-top indoor immersive installation turns the holiday spirit all the way up with mesmerizing displays of decorations that shift time and reality. Camp Christmasis Denver's newest holiday experience, where yuletide traditions of the past and present get merrily mashed together in a massive 10,000-square-foot wonderland. It's not just pretty lights and mistletoe. This is where Marie Antoinette commands a Rococo sleigh, where ancient Roman festivals become Santa-fied, and where pink is more than just a color - it's a place. Come in from the cold with your whole family and get wrapped in the ooey-gooey, odd and sweet rituals that have brought light to the darkness of winter for thousands of years.

Elfie Selfies Encouraged | This self-guided adventure is made to be shared with friends and family, in-person and online, so capture a kooky Christmas card, do it for the gram, or just take it all in.

Sip and Stroll | Whether you're treating your kiddos to a cup of cocoa or sipping on a frosty cocktail from the Santa Bar, refreshments are available and can be carried throughout the experience.

Santa Snapshots Every Saturday | Visit with Santa and get your picture taken every Saturday before Christmas from 10am - 1pm. To make sure you get a chance meet Mr. Claus, buy a timed ticket entry for 10am - 12pm on Nov 23, Nov 30, Dec 7, Dec 14 or Dec 21. Santa has a lot on his plate this time of year, so tickets will go fast!

Go Big with Your Group | Gather your friends, family or coworkers for a daytime romp or evening drinks in the space. Our Group Sales team can help you easily get tickets for parties of 10 or more - just email groupsales@dcpa.org. And for businesses that want to go all-in on a truly unforgettable holiday party, contact Group Sales for rates and more information on buying out the installation space for yourself.





