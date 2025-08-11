Cast and Creative Team Set For NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT at Lone Tree Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lone Tree Arts Center will present the Gershwin-inspired musical comedy Nice Work If You Can Get It from October 9 through October 26, 2025. Set during the Prohibition era, the show features a book by Joe DiPietro, classic songs by George and Ira Gershwin, and a storyline that combines screwball romance with fast-paced farce.

The production will be directed by Kate Gleason, with musical direction by Alec Steinhorn and choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders. Scenic design is by Kevin Nelson, costumes by Madison Booth, lighting by Jonathan Dunkle, sound by Max Silverman, and wigs by Amanda Clark. Casting is by Sylvia Gregory. Erock will serve as production stage manager, with Randy St.Pierre as assistant stage manager.

The cast includes Marco Alberto Robinson as Jimmy Winter, Adriane Leigh Robinson as Billie Bendix, Shabazz Green as Cookie McGee, Elise Frances Daniells as Eileen Evergreen, Brian Davis as Duke Mahoney, Larry Cahn as Senator Max Evergreen, Jennifer DeDominici as Duchess Estonia Dulworth, and Fairin Moon Hightower as Jeannie Muldoon. Also featured are Carter Edward Smith (Chief Berry), Anna Maria High (Millicent Winter, U/S Duchess), Zoe Grolnik (Dance Captain/Ensemble), Joe Barnard, Imani Gholson, Bob Hoppe, Ethan Zeph, Brittany Mendoza-Pena, Rachel Miller, Justin Milner, Michael Ochoa, Rachel Turner, Caleb Wenger, Ethan Walker (Swing), and Alexandra Jacobsen (Swing).

Nice Work If You Can Get It features Gershwin standards including "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off," "Someone to Watch Over Me," and "S'Wonderful." Originally premiering on Broadway in 2012, the show has been praised for blending the timeless melodies of the Gershwins with the comedic style of classic musical theatre.