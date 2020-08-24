Candlelight Dinner Playhouse Presents Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT

The show opens September 3 and runs through October 25, 2020.

The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse will be opening Lerner and Loewe's Camelot to kick off their 13th season, opening September 3 and running through October 25, 2020.

In this newly imagined version of one of literature's greatest tales, the Lerner & Loewe classic follows the legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot in a soaring musical masterpiece. With music by Broadway icons, Lerner and Loewe, score includes favorites such as "C'est Moi", "I Wonder What the King is Doing Tonight", "What Do the Simple Folks Do?", "Fie In Goodness", among many others. This new adaptation features a reimagined script and a smaller cast of only 8 actors to tell the medieval story. Using the original script and score as a guide, this version has been adapted (with permission of the estates) by David Lee who has been nominated for 19 Emmy awards.

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot will feature Bob Hoppe as Arthur, Susanna Ballenski Houdesheldt as Guenevere, and Scott Hurst Jr. as Lancelot. Hoppe was last seen as Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me Kate as well as Lumiere in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Houdesheldt was last seen as Lucy in Jekyll and Hyde and Lila Dixon in Holiday Inn. Hurst was last seen as Detective Sergeant Trotter in The Mousetrap, Henry Jekyll/ Edward Hyde in Jekyll and Hyde as well as Phoebus in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot will be directed by Pat Payne. Payne's work has been seen at the Candlelight in shows such as Newsies, Mary Poppins, Hello, Dolly!, and Nunsense among others. Lerner & Loewe's Camelot will be choreographed by Cole Emarine who is making his choreographic debut at Candlelight. Other choreographic credits include Into the Woods, Full Monty, Spamalot and many more.

In wake of our current health situation, Candlelight remains committed to the safety and well-being of our staff, cast, crew, and patrons. In order to ensure safety for all, Candlelight has taken many steps to create a safer environment, including reduction of audience size, increased distancing between patrons, additional cleaning and sanitizing in all areas, as well as a reduction of cast size.

Tickets for Lerner & Loewe's Camelot start at $55.50 which includes dinner and the show. Purchase tickets by calling Candlelight's box office (970-744-3747) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 12 - 5 p.m., or online at www.ColoradoCandlelight.com 24 hours a day.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You