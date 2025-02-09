CHARLY'S LUCKY MAGIC SPECTACULAR Will Come to Wonders HUB Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into the world ofÂ Charlyâ€™s Lucky Magic SpectacularÂ and prepare for a night of magic, laughs, and the luck of the IrishÂ on Friday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m.Â Â

Hosted by the one and only Charly Wonder, this live variety show features some of Denverâ€™s most talented magicians, bringing you an evening thatâ€™s as thrilling as it is nostalgic. With a vibe straight out of your favorite 1980s sitcomâ€”whereÂ CheersÂ meetsÂ Night CourtÂ with a dash of young David Copperfieldâ€”this show will have you celebrating in green and embracing the spirit of St. Patrickâ€™s Day in style.Â

The lineup of incredible performers who, with their dazzling magical talents, will transport us back in time for a night of non-stop entertainment. The evenings magicians includeÂ Dan Rodriguez, James Lopez, Jason Fye, John Walker, Mickey Zee, Nate ReevesÂ andÂ Stuart Hayner.Â

Charly WonderÂ is the creator of Wonders HUB stage and is the resident magician at 40 West Arts District. Wonderâ€™s award-winning magic has been recognized by popular networks like MTV and CBS over a career spanning 4 decades. Based in Denver, Wonder has opened for national concerts at Red Rocks, starred in Denver Broncos halftime shows, had a long running show at historic Heritage Square and is always a fan favorite at Six Flags Elitch Gardens, the Denver Zoo, Botanic Gardens, and more.Â

About Wonders HUB Stage at 40 West Arts Hub:

Nestled in the vibrant 40 West Arts District along West Colfax, Wonders HUB Stage offers a unique theater experience, seamlessly integrating performances with the latest gallery exhibits.Â This intimate venue delights audiences with art, entertainment, and a selection of light refreshments, including custom-crafted non-alcoholic beverages. For more information, visitÂ www.magicisavanishingart.com.

Comments