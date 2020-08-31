Buntport Theater Company Announces Upcoming Projects

This season, the company's 20th, will not consist of the celebrations they had planned, but will be full of projects.

In a time when plans are hard to make very far in advance, press releases become ... more nebulous. While Buntport Theater Company is announcing new programs, this really is a general check in.

Having completed the first run of The Grasshoppers (the live drive-in style performance which was written up in various outlets, including The New York Times), they added a second mini run the first two weeks of September. That run sold out in 90 minutes and currently has a wait list. The company will consider a third run in the future. Over the summer they also completed a companion video about the Rocky Mountain locust. Created in collaboration with Emily Swank and Adam Stone, the video is currently available on the Colorado Springs Fine Art Center at Colorado College's website, as a part of their 3x3 Projects.

In an effort to celebrate the USPS and encourage ourselves and others to step away from Zoom, the company will be launching the B.B.P.S.S. (Buntport Bored Post Society Society), a snail-mail based series of artistic prompts and slow-form collaborations. Membership will be limited to 50 in this initial launch. Members will receive creative prompts, occasional gifts, and paper-based silliness. This project is appropriate for children, though it will require time and effort on the parent's part if their children can't read or are not good at independent activities. It will last for around three months (depending on the speed of our sadly sabotaged postal service) and will consist of some larger envelopes with multiple items and some single letters. Some prompts will be solo endeavors, some will involve collaboration with Buntport and other B.B.P.S.S. members. The results of some of the projects will be available in an online gallery viewable by the general public, the results of other projects will only be seen by members or even privately by individuals. In addition to the membership fee of $50, participants should be prepared to buy some stamps! We are aiming for having memberships open in early September, with the first missive following shortly afterwards.

Also coming up: a partnership with Oh Heck Yeah! in order to provide giant no-contact video game play on the front of our building, collaborations with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and Stories on Stage, various short-form video projects, and a film version of Cabaret De Profundis Or How To Sing While Ugly Crying, the play we made in collaboration with local musician/composer Nathan Hall but were never able to open due to a Covid shut-down on opening night.

