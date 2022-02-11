Bravo! Vail Music Festival Announces 35th Season, June 23 - August 4, 2022

The internationally acclaimed Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra joins Bravo! Vail for its second year in residency at the Festival. World-renowned resident orchestras-the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra-return with 17 inspiring programs led by seven prominent conductors, including Jaap van Zweden, Fabio Luisi, and Nathalie Stutzmann.

Bravo! Vail launches New Works Symphonic Commissioning Project with three world premieres of works by Chris Rogerson, Katherine Balch, and Carlos Simon alongside eight Bravo! Vail premieres of works by Mason Bates, Xavier Foley, Stacy Garrop, Edgar Meyer, Caroline Shaw, Chris Rogerson, Nina Shekhar, and Bent Sørensen.

Artist debuts and celebrated artist returns include Conrad Tao, Hélène Grimaud, Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Daniel Lozakovich, Davóne Tines, Bomsori Kim, Stefan Jackiw, Zlatomir Fung, Kirill Gerstein, Xavier Foley, Edgar Meyer, Haochen Zhang, Seong-Jin Cho, Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott, Kelley O'Connor, and more.

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) announced its 35th Festival season today, highlighting a compelling mix of classical programming, guest artists, world premieres, and chamber ensembles. Comprised of more than 60 concerts throughout Colorado's Vail Valley, the six-week festival showcases four internationally acclaimed resident orchestras-The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic-alongside renowned chamber ensembles and new and familiar voices in composition and artistry.

"This season embraces the return of full-scale orchestras, robust programming, family favorites, and concert series that our audiences have come to love at Bravo! Vail," said Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott. "We are also balancing this with a deeper exploration of beloved masterpieces and introduction of relevant new works in the symphonic and chamber repertoire. I look forward to bringing audiences along on this inspiring journey."

Bravo! Vail's 35th season elevates the Festival's commitment to supporting living composers and their work through the launch of the New Works Symphonic Commissioning Project (Symphonic Commissioning Project). As part of this bold initiative, Bravo! Vail will commission three new works each year for five years, engaging a wide representation of compositional voices. Premiere performances will take place during the Festival by Bravo! Vail's resident orchestras or the selected chamber orchestra, and some commissioned composers will be on-site to engage with audiences and participate in educational activities.

The 2022 Symphonic Commissioning Project includes world premieres of works by Chris Rogerson, Katherine Balch, and Carlos Simon, performed by The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and New York Philharmonic, respectively. In addition to these new symphonic works, eight additional pieces by living composers will have their Bravo! Vail premieres this season.

"We live in a dynamic time, and a greater spectrum of musical voices should be heard," commented McDermott. "I am proud of Bravo! Vail's commitment to engaging a wider representation of living composers across the entire festival season."

Highlights

• Honoring its long and treasured relationship with Gustav Mahler, the New York Philharmonic presents a celebration of the composer's life, work, and inspiration through Jaap van Zweden-led performances of Mahler's Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, with corresponding educational activities.

• Fabio Luisi leads the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Beethoven's beloved Symphony No. 9, Choral featuring the Bravo! Vail Festival Chorus, Colorado Symphony Chorus, and vocalists Maureen McKay, Siena Licht Miller, Issachah Savage, and Ryan Speedo Green, with chorus director Duain Wolfe.

• The Philadelphia Orchestra performs awe-inspiring masterpieces, including Strauss' Ein Heldenleben; Schubert's Symphony No. 9, The Great; Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, Pathétique; Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 3; and Brahms's Symphony No. 4, led by Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann and Stéphane Denève.

• Immersive Experiences Series A Love Story in Song examines the lives, works, and intense relationships between Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, and Johannes Brahms, curated and performed by tenor Nicholas Phan, soprano Susanna Phillips, and pianist Myra Huang.

• Chamber Music Series features recitals by Artists in Residence Hélène Grimaud and Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, as well as the Verona Quartet and Danish String Quartet.

• Dover Quartet headlines the bold Classically Uncorked Series with three Bravo! Vail premieres and performances by Davóne Tines, Edgar Meyer, and Anne-Marie McDermott.

• Avery Gagliano and Zhu Wang selected as 2022 Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows.

• Bravo! Vail brings more than 35 free community and family concerts to venues throughout the Vail Valley region.

New Music

• World premiere: one-movement piano concerto by Chris Rogerson, performed by Anne-Marie McDermott and The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. This concerto was commissioned by Bravo! Vail in honor of McDermott's 10th anniversary as artistic director and is a Symphonic Commissioning Project work (June 25)

• World premiere: a co-commissioned work by Katherine Balch entitled music for young water that danced beneath my feet, performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Fabio Luisi, as part of the Symphonic Commissioning Project (June 30)

• World premiere: a co-commissioned work by Carlos Simon, performed by the New York Philharmonic under the direction of Jaap van Zweden, as part of the Symphonic Commissioning Project (July 22)

• Bravo! Vail premiere: Xavier Foley's For Justice and Peace, performed by The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, featuring Foley on double bass and Eunice Kim on violin (June 26)

• Bravo! Vail premiere: Stacy Garrop's Penelope Waits, performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra with Stéphane Denève conducting (July 9)

• Bravo! Vail premiere: Nina Shekhar's Lumina, performed by the New York Philharmonic, under the direction of Jaap van Zweden (July 23)

• Bravo! Vail premiere: Bent Sørensen's Doppelgänger, performed by the Danish String Quartet (August 1)

• Bravo! Vail premiere: Mason Bates's Suite for String Quartet, performed by the Dover Quartet (August 3)

• Bravo! Vail premiere: Caroline Shaw's By and By, performed by the Dover Quartet with bass-baritone Davóne Tines (August 3)

• Bravo! Vail premiere: Chris Rogerson's Dream Sequence, a commissioned work performed by the Dover Quartet with Anne-Marie McDermott (August 4)

• Bravo! Vail premiere: Edgar Meyer's Quintet for String Quartet and Double Bass, performed by the Dover Quartet and Meyer (August 4)

Artist Debuts

• Acclaimed violinist Stefan Jackiw makes his Bravo! Vail debut performing a new arrangement of Beethoven's Kreutzer Sonata with The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (June 23).

• Double bassist and composer Xavier Foley and The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra violinist Eunice Kim make their Bravo! Vail debuts in Foley's For Justice and Peace and Bottesini's Grand Duo Concertante for Violin, Bass, and Orchestra, with the SPCO (June 26).

• Four exceptional vocalists-soprano Maureen McKay, mezzo-soprano Siena Licht Miller, tenor Issachah Savage, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green-make their Bravo! Vail debuts in Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, Choral, with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra led by Fabio Luisi (July 2).

• Swedish-born Daniel Lozakovich makes his Bravo! Vail debut performing Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2, with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Nathalie Stutzmann (July 15).

• Tenor Nicholas Phan and pianist Myra Huang make their Bravo! Vail debuts performing and curating A Love Story in Song, two Immersive Experiences programs focused on the intense relationships and works of Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, and Johannes Brahms (July 18-19).

• Celebrated bass-baritone Davóne Tines makes his Bravo! Vail debut in Barber's Dover Beach and Caroline Shaw's By and By, alongside the Dover Quartet (August 3).

• From recent successful Carnegie Hall debuts, 2022 Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows Avery Gagliano and Zhu Wang make their Bravo! Vail debuts, performing special concerts throughout the community. Performance details to be announced.

• The Balourdet Quartet makes its Bravo! Vail debut, performing community concerts in Vail, Avon, and at Vail Health. Specific details of their performances will be announced at a later date.

• The brass quartet The Westerlies make their Bravo! Vail debut, performing two community chamber concerts (July 19 and 21).

TICKETED EVENTS

ORCHESTRAL SERIES (Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Recognized internationally for its artistic excellence, versatile musical styles, and adventurous programming, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) returns for its second year in residency at the Bravo! Vail.

Highlights of the three programs include the world premiere of a piano concerto by Chris Rogerson, performed by Anne-Marie McDermott. The concerto was commissioned by Bravo! Vail in celebration of McDermott's 10th anniversary as artistic director. Additionally, the SPCO gives the Bravo! Vail premiere of Xavier Foley's For Justice and Peace and performs a new orchestral arrangement of Bach's Goldberg Variations by SPCO Principal Horn James Ferree.

• Thursday, June 23: Beethoven by The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra - Making his Bravo! Vail debut, acclaimed violinist Stefan Jackiw performs a new arrangement of Beethoven's Kreutzer Sonata in this all-Beethoven program including the composer's Symphony No. 4.

• Saturday, June 25: Bach & Rogerson by McDermott - The SPCO and Anne-Marie McDermott give the world premiere of a piano concerto by Chris Rogerson-the first of three Symphonic Commissioning Project premieres and a Bravo! Vail commission in honor of McDermott's 10th anniversary as artistic director.

• Sunday, June 26: Copland's Appalachian Spring - The SPCO makes the Bravo! Vail premiere of For Justice and Peace by Xavier Foley, who performs the double bass solo alongside SPCO violinist Eunice Kim. The program closes with Copland's masterwork Appalachian Spring.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Music Director Fabio Luisi returns for his second year at Bravo! Vail, leading two extraordinary programs with the beloved Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) featuring Beethoven's choral masterwork, Symphony No. 9, Choral; a world premiere of Katherine Balch's music for young water that danced beneath my feet; and Berlioz's vividly imaginative Symphonie Fantastique. Bravo! Vail favorite and DSO Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik kicks off the residency with Revolution: The Music of the Beatles, followed by Pops gems Kings of Soul and the Patriotic Concert.

• Wednesday, June 29: Revolution: The Music of The Beatles - A Symphonic Experience - Jeff Tyzik and the DSO commemorate the Fab Four through orchestrations transcribed by Tyzik from the original Abbey Road master recordings.

• Thursday, June 30: Symphonie Fantastique Conducted by Luisi - Fabio Luisi leads the DSO in the world premiere of music for young water that danced beneath my feet by Katherine Balch, alongside Berlioz's masterwork Symphonie Fantastique and Schumann's Piano Concerto, performed by Bravo! Vail's Artist in Residence Hélène Grimaud.

• Friday, July 1: Kings of Soul -The DSO showcases the music of legendary artists Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, James Brown, Otis Redding, The Temptations, Al Green, Barry White, Smokey Robinson, and Curtis Mayfield in an evening of soulful rhythms and melodies, led by Tyzik.

• Saturday, July 2: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - Renowned operatic and choral conductor Fabio Luisi leads the DSO, Bravo! Vail Festival Chorus, Colorado Symphony Chorus, and four exceptional vocal soloists, along with chorus director Duain Wolfe, in Beethoven's masterpiece Symphony No. 9, Choral.

• Monday, July 4: Patriotic Concert (2 p.m.)- An audience favorite, Tyzik conducts the DSO in a celebratory 4th of July program.

The Philadelphia Orchestra

One of the world's preeminent and most innovative orchestras, The Philadelphia Orchestra (Orchestra) joins Bravo! Vail for six performances including three under the direction of Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann and two led by Saint Louis Symphony Music Director and former Philadelphia Orchestra Principal Guest Conductor Stéphane Denève.

Highlights include the Bravo! Vail premiere of Stacy Garrop's Penelope Waits; Richard Strauss's Ein Heldenleben; Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 3; Schubert's Symphony No. 9, The Great; and solo guest appearances by Haochen Zhang, Daniel Lozakovich, Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Kirill Gerstein, and the Orchestra's own Ricardo Morales and Choong-Jin Chang.

Adding a whimsical flair to this year's residency, the Orchestra will captivate audiences of all ages in Warner Bros. Presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony, performing Looney Tunes scores live with favorite cartoon characters projected on the big screen.

• Friday, July 8: A Hero's Life with Denève - Danish violinist and Bravo! Vail Artist in Residence Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider performs Sibelius's haunting Violin Concerto alongside Strauss's autobiographical Ein Heldenleben ("A Hero's Life") and Carlos Simon's Fate Now Conquers, conducted by Denève.

• Saturday, July 9: Rachmaninoff's Third Symphony Having premiered the work in 1936, the Orchestra pays homage to Rachmaninoff with his Symphony No. 3 in a program that includes the Bravo! Vail premiere of Stacy Garrop's Penelope Waits and Kirill Gerstein performing Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 2.

• Sunday, July 10: Warner Bros. Presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony (7:30 p.m.) - The Orchestra plays classical music-infused scores live as classic Looney Tunes cartoons are projected on the big screen, directed by George Daugherty.

• Thursday, July 14: Beethoven & Schubert with Stutzmann - The Orchestra performs Schubert's monumental Symphony No. 9, The Great, led by Stutzmann, and Van Cliburn International Piano Competition gold medal winner Haochen Zhang performs Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1.

• Friday, July 15: Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony - Swedish-born Daniel Lozakovich makes his Bravo! Vail debut with Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2 in a program paired with Tchaikovsky's cherished Symphony No. 6, Pathétique, and his Polonaise from Eugene Onegin, led by Stutzmann.

• Saturday, July 16: Brahms's Fourth Conducted by Stutzmann - The Stutzmann-led Philadelphia Orchestra opens its final Festival program with Copland's famous Fanfare for a Common Man, in a program that includes Bruch's Double Concerto for Clarinet, Viola, and Orchestra featuring its own principal clarinetist Ricardo Morales and principal violist Choong-Jin Chang, alongside Brahms's masterwork Symphony No. 4.

New York Philharmonic

The iconic New York Philharmonic (Philharmonic) closes Bravo! Vail's 2022 Orchestral Series with six powerful performances led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden and Maestro Bramwell Tovey.

Honoring its long and treasured relationship with Gustav Mahler, the Philharmonic presents a celebration of the composer's life, work, and inspiration through van Zweden-led performances of Mahler's Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 2 "Resurrection," with corresponding educational activities. As music director of the Philharmonic from 1909-11, Mahler led the U.S. premiere of his Symphony No. 1 with the orchestra in 1909.

Additional highlights include the world premiere of a work by Carlos Simon as part of the Symphonic Commissioning Project; the Bravo! Vail premiere of Nina Shekhar's Lumina; Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra; a Sondheim Celebration; and guest appearances by Seong-Jin Cho, Bomsori Kim, Conrad Tao, Joélle Harvey, Kelley O'Connor, and Zlatomir Fung.

• Wednesday, July 20: Beethoven & Mahler Conducted by Van Zweden - Van Zweden opens the Philharmonic residency with Mahler's expansive Symphony No. 1 and Seong-Jin Cho in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor.

• Friday, July 22: A World Premiere with the New York Philharmonic - The Philharmonic performs the world premiere of a work by Carlos Simon led by van Zweden, coupled with Bartók's groundbreaking Concerto for Orchestra and the Bravo! Vail debut of Bomsori Kim in Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1.

• Saturday, July 23: Tao Plays Mozart - Bravo! Vail favorite Conrad Tao returns to perform Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17, in a program that includes the Bravo! Vail premiere of Nina Shekhar's Lumina and Dvorak's Symphony No. 7, led by van Zweden.

• Sunday, July 24: Mahler's Resurrection Symphony - Van Zweden conducts the Philharmonic in Mahler's monumental and spiritual Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, with soprano Joélle Harvey and mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor and the Bravo! Vail Festival Chorus and Colorado Symphony Chorus, led by chorus director Duain Wolfe.

• Tuesday, July 26: Tovey Conducts Tchaikovsky - Internationally acclaimed guest conductor Bramwell Tovey leads the Philharmonic in a program of Tchaikovsky with the composer's Symphony No. 5 and Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra, featuring cellist Zlatomir Fung.

• Wednesday, July 27: A Sondheim Celebration - The Philharmonic closes Bravo! Vail's Orchestral Series with a musical tribute to the legendary Stephen Sondheim, led by Tovey.

CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES (Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek, 7 p.m.)

Bravo! Vail's Chamber Music Series returns to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek for four intimate performances by internationally celebrated chamber musicians and ensembles. The programs feature recitals by Bravo! Vail Artists in Residence Hélène Grimaud and Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider; the return of Bravo! Vail's 2021 Chamber Musicians in Residence, the Verona Quartet; and the Danish String Quartet, Musical America's 2020 Ensemble of the Year. Anne-Marie McDermott joins Szeps-Znaider and the Verona Quartet on their programs.

• Tuesday, June 28: An Evening with Hélène Grimaud - Hélène Grimaud, acclaimed pianist and Bravo! Vail Artist in Residence, opens the Chamber Music Series with a piano recital performance including works by Debussy, Chopin, Satie, Silvestrov, Schumann, and more.

• Tuesday, July 12: An Evening with McDermott & Szeps-Znaider - Bravo! Vail Artist in Residence Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider performs a special violin recital joined by Bravo! Vail's beloved Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott on piano.

• Monday, July 25: Verona Quartet & McDermott - The distinguished Verona Quartet pairs with McDermott on Samuel Coleridge Taylor's Piano Quintet in a program that also includes Puccini's Crisantemi and Beethoven's String Quartet No. 1.

• Monday, August 1: Danish String Quartet - The Scandinavian string quartet returns to perform the Bravo! Vail premiere of Bent Sørensen's Doppelgänger, Schubert's Der Doppelgänger from Schwanengesang, and Schubert's String Quartet No. 15.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES SERIES (Donovan Pavilion, 6 p.m.)

Bravo! Vail's Immersive Experiences Series studies a specific theme or body of work in depth through performances, lectures, and other avenues of exploration. The 2022 Series, entitled A Love Story in Song, examines the intense, intimate relationships between composers Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, and Johannes Brahms, and the impact these connections had on their lives and work, with a special emphasis on their art songs (Lieder).

The two programs are curated and performed by tenor Nicholas Phan, soprano Susanna Phillips, pianist Myra Huang, and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, with Robert Schumann's beloved song cycles Frauenliebe und Leben (A Woman's Life and Love) and Dichterliebe (A Poet's Love) serving as anchors for the programs.

• Monday, July 18: A Love Story In Song, Part 1

• Tuesday, July 19: A Love Story In Song, Part 2

CLASSICALLY UNCORKED SERIES (Donovan Pavilion, 7 p.m.)

After a two-year hiatus, Bravo! Vail's popular Classically Uncorked Series returns with three bold chamber music programs performed by Bravo! Vail's Chamber Ensemble in Residence the Dover Quartet, joined by illustrious artists Davóne Tines, Edgar Meyer, and Anne-Marie McDermott. Each adventurous program is expertly paired with handcrafted wine and gourmet food.

• Tuesday, August 2: Classically Uncorked I - The internationally recognized Dover Quartet opens the series with string quartets by Schnittke, Beethoven, and Mendelssohn.

• Wednesday, August 3: Classically Uncorked II - The Dover Quartet performs the Bravo! Vail premieres of Mason Bates's Suite for String Quartet and Caroline Shaw's By and By, with bass-baritone Davóne Tines, one of the most celebrated voices of our time.

• Thursday, August 4: Classically Uncorked III - McDermott joins the Dover Quartet for the Bravo! Vail premiere of Chris Rogerson's quintet Dream Sequence, and Edgar Meyer is featured in the Bravo! Vail premiere of his Quintet for String Quartet and Double Bass.

THE LINDA & MITCH HART SOIRÉE SERIES

Renowned musicians lead four evenings of chamber music at magnificent private residences throughout the community. Artist and program details will be announced at a later date.

• June 27, July 7, July 13, and July 28 at 6 p.m.

FREE EVENTS

EDUCATION & ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMS

Throughout the Festival, Bravo! Vail offers more than 35 free concerts in the Vail Valley community, featuring emerging artists and musicians from visiting orchestras and ensembles. At the heart of Bravo! Vail's mission to promote a lifelong appreciation of the arts, these accessible programs break down economic and geographical barriers, ensuring everyone in the community can enjoy high-quality classical music and educational opportunities in their own towns. Full details of all programs will be announced at a later time. Free Education & Engagement programs offered by Bravo! Vail include:

• Community Chamber Concerts: These midday chamber music concerts are performed by renowned visiting musicians and ensembles in unique venues throughout the community. Bravo! Vail's 2022 series welcomes the Balourdet Quartet, The Westerlies, and 2022 Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows Zhu Wang and Avery Gagliano in eight performances at the Beaver Creek Interfaith Chapel, beginning at 1 p.m.

º June 28: Balourdet Quartet

º June 30: Bermel & Brahms with the Balourdet Quartet

º July 5: Chopin & Dvořák with the Balourdet Quartet, Zhu Wang, and Avery Gagliano

º July 7: Beach Piano Quintet with the Balourdet Quartet, Zhu Wang, and Avery Gagliano

º July 12: Zhu Wang in Recital

º July 14: Avery Gagliano in Recital

º July 19: The Westerlies

º July 21: TBD, with The Westerlies

• Inside the Music: These informative talks and masterclasses give background and expert insight into the music performed at Bravo! Vail.

• Family Concerts: Bravo! Vail presents three family concert programs designed to engage young listeners and their families by introducing classical music in a fun, accessible way.

• Little Listeners @ The Library: This series presents interactive performances by orchestra musicians at the Vail, Gypsum, Avon, and Eagle public libraries. With a special focus on children ages 3-7, performing artists explore musical concepts and ideas with their young audiences in a captivating, memorable way.

• Community Collaborations: Through collaborative partnerships, Bravo! Vail uses the arts to strengthen our community, bring music to audiences outside the concert hall, and enhance understanding of music through innovative, interactive programs. Partners in 2022 include Vail Health, Roundup River Ranch, Walking Mountain Science Center, Golden Eagle Senior Center, and Edwards Interfaith Chapel.

• Music Makers Haciendo Música: Students in grades 2-12 in the Eagle and Lake County school districts can receive after-school violin or piano instruction, giving them the opportunity to learn an instrument and reap the social, emotional, and developmental benefits of music instruction at an early age. Classes run weekly from September to May, and full-tuition scholarships and free instrument rental are available to any student in need.

• Summer Intensive: Advanced students of the Music Makers Haciendo Música program receive four full days of individual training and ensemble coaching through Bravo! Vail's Summer Intensive camp. In addition, participants have exclusive access to orchestral partners, guest artists, and other music development opportunities during the Festival. This year, Bravo! Vail collaborates with El Sistema Colorado and Aspen Music Festival and School for a Young Musicians Day during the Summer Intensive camp.

Package ticket sales open today, and single ticket sales begin March 15. Please visit here for more information about purchasing tickets.

Event details including programs and artists are subject to change. Visit bravovail.org for complete season information and updates.

A selection of photos for media is available here