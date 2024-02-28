Ari Shaffir Comes to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square This Week

ARI SHAFFIR will bring The Wrong Side of History Tour to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square from February 29 – March 3 and March 7 – 9.

Ari Shaffir is an American standup comedian. In addition to his numerous appearances on the Joe Rogan podcast, he is best known for his last special, “Jew,” which has garnered almost 6 million views and was written up in The NY Times in its list of best specials of the year. You might also know Ari from the storytelling show he created and hosted on Comedy Central called "This Is Not Happening." Ari also has a Netflix special called “Double Negative” and a Comedy Central special called “Paid Regular.” Ari Shaffir has also appeared on WTF with Marc Maron, The Adam Carolla show, Your Mom's House, 2 Bears 1 Cave, Theo Von’s podcast, Andrew Schulz’s podcast, Tiger Belly, and many more.

These appearances have made him a favorite in the comedy podcast world. His own podcast, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank is a chart topper that comes out every week wherever you watch or listen to podcasts. Ari is the reigning president of the LOS podcast to which he has no affiliation. And he placed first in the non-steroid category of the legendary Sober October challenge, which he also destroyed shortly thereafter so he could found Protect Our Parks with Shane Gillis and Mark Normand which he fooled Joe Rogan into hosting.

The deal is, this is a dirty show. It's not completely offensive but definitely some parts are offensive. So don't bring that one friend in your friend group who makes that tsk noise a lot. Just tell them you're doing something else or your grandmother died or your grandmother killed somebody and you gotta be a character witness. Whatever. Just don't bring them. But everybody else for sure come.

Ari puts on a hilarious show every year of all new material and he brings amazing openers. So it's just a really funny night of legit mainstream standup and you're going to have a great time every time.

Renamed Storyteller Show

A night of stories from several different comedians. All the comics will tell a story on the same theme.

Ari Shaffir hosts and tells a story, and then one after another, comics each tell their story. It’s a really funny night and a bit different from the regular stand-up you normally see.

Thursday February 29 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / SOLD OUT

Friday March 1 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / SOLD OUT

Saturday March 2 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / SOLD OUT

Sunday March 3 / 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM

Wednesday March 6 / 7:30 PM – Renamed Storyteller’s Show

Thursday March 7 / 7:30 PM

Friday March 8 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM

Saturday March 9 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM