Annaleigh Ashford to Perform at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Gala

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will present a one-night-only performance during the eminent annual gala, Saturday Night Alive. Tony Award-winning and Emmy- and Grammy-nominated actor Annaleigh Ashford returns to Colorado to take the Wolf Theatre stage for an evening of music on Saturday, June 14.

Denver-born Ashford won a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and an Outer Critics’ Circle Award for her portrayal of Essie Carmichael in the 2014 Broadway revival of You Can’t Take It With You. She recently starred opposite Josh Groban in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, earning a Tony nomination for her role as Mrs. Lovett, and opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park with George. Ashford will star opposite Dennis Quaid in “Happy Face” which premieres March 20 on Paramount+ and will next star in the horror thriller Dust with Sarah Paulson. Ashford is a graduate of Wheat Ridge High School in Denver, and Marymount Manhattan College in NYC.

Denver audiences may remember Ashford from roles at Littleton’s Town Hall Arts Center, the former Country Dinner Playhouse and Theatre Group in Denver, the Boulder Theater, and Lost In the Stars, a one-night-only concert at DCPA’s Garner Galleria Theatre.

Saturday Night Alive serves as the signature black-tie gala for DCPA theatre and education programs. Since its inception, Saturday Night Alive has raised more than $23 million to support locally produced plays, onsite acting classes, and educational programs. Saturday Night Alive will take place on June 14 in the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex. Attendees will enjoy a robust cocktail hour, a special performance by Annaleigh Ashford in the Wolf Theatre, followed by an elegant dinner and entertainment in the Seawell Ballroom. The evening will conclude with a Silent Disco After Party.

ABOUT Annaleigh Ashford

Denver born Annaleigh Ashford won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics’ Circle Award for her portrayal of Essie Carmichael in the 2014 Broadway revival of You Can’t Take It With You. She is currently on Broadway in All In: Comedy About Love for a limited engagement, and recently starred opposite Josh Groban in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, earning a Tony nomination for her role as Mrs. Lovett, and opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park with George. Ashford made her debut as the original Margot in the 2007 production of Legally Blonde: The Musical. Following, she starred as Glinda in Wicked and Jeannie in Hair. Ashford also originated the role of Lauren in Kinky Boots, a performance for which she received a Tony nomination. Other theatrical roles include Dog Fight and Rent.



Ashford will star opposite Dennis Quaid in “Happy Face” that premieres March 20 on Paramount+ and will next star in the horror thriller Dust with Sarah Paulson. Other film and TV credits include Sex and the City: The Movie, Rachel Getting Married, “Smash,” “The Good Fight,” “Law & Order,” “Welcome to Chippendales,” “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” and “Masters of Sex.”



Annaleigh is a graduate of Wheat Ridge High School right here in Denver, and Marymount Manhattan College in NYC.



Comments