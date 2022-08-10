Andrew Santino Comes to Paramount Theatre in September For Special Live Taping Shows

Comedian Andrew Santino will perform two special live taping shows at the Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. MT on ticketmaster.com. Artist fans will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 12 p.m. MT. Live Nation, Comedy Works Entertainment and Paramount Theatre customers will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. MT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. MT.

ABOUT ANDREW SANTINO: Andrew Santino stars in FX's most watched comedy series, DAVE alongside LIL' DICKY. Santino starred in the SHOWTIME series, I'M DYING UP HERE exec produced by Jim Carey and directed by Jonathan Levine. He also appeared in GAME OVER MAN written and produced by THE WORKAHOLICS crew. Previously, Santino was the star of ABC's comedy MIXOLOGY.

Andrew co-hosts the very popular podcast BAD FRIENDS with comedian Bobby Lee. He also has his own solo podcast WHISKEY GINGER and both combined accumulate upwards of a million downloads per week. His SHOWTIME hour-long stand up special "HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE" debuted in 2017. His COMEDY CENTRAL HALF HOUR standup special was released alongside his debut album SAY NO MORE on COMEDY CENTRAL RECORDS. Andrew was a regular guest on COMEDY CENTRAL'S @ MIDNIGHT with Chris Hardwick. He made his standup debut on ADAM DEVINE'S HOUSE PARTY and since has performed standup on CONAN and THE MELTDOWN WITH JONAH AND KUMAIL. Santino headlined at Montreal's JUST FOR LAUGHS COMEDY FESTIVAL as well as SXSW and numerous venues across the country.

Andrew got his start acting and writing on the final season of PUNK'D for MTV and since then he has guest starred on THIS IS US, ADULT SWIM'S CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, NETFLIX'S ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, HBO'S FAMILY TREE, NBC's THE OFFICE, FX's THE LEAGUE and HULU's DEADBEAT.

For additional information, please visit https://www.andrewsantino.com/ or follow Andrew on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.