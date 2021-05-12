Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adam Cayton-Holland Announced at Comedy Works South, May 20

Adam Cayton-Holland is a national touring comic who has appeared on CONAN, Comedy Central Presents, and more.

May. 12, 2021  

Adam Cayton-Holland Announced at Comedy Works South, May 20

Comedy Works has announced that Adam Cayton-Holland will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Adam Cayton-Holland is a national touring comic who has appeared on CONAN, Comedy Central Presents, The Late Late Show with James Corden, @midnight, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, and more. He has been named one of Esquire magazine's "25 Comics to Watch" and one of "10 Comics to Watch" by Variety.

Along with his co-horts in the The Grawlix comedy troupe, Adam created, wrote and stared in Those Who Can't, which aired for three seasons on truTV. The Grawlix also host a podcast, The Grawlix Saves the World, available everywhere.

Adam has four albums all available on iTunes - I Don't Know If I Happy, Backyards, Adam Cayton-Holland Performs His Signature Bits (voted one of Vulture's Top Ten Albums of 2018, available on vinyl on the record label Saddle Creek), and his most recent album Semblance of Normalcy. His first book, Tragedy Plus Time, is available everywhere.

Find tickets and more information at ComedyWorks.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Denver Stories
Rob Schneider Announces Live Colorado Tour, July 15 - 18 Photo

Rob Schneider Announces Live Colorado Tour, July 15 - 18

Jackie Kashian Announced at Comedy Works South, May 27 - 29 Photo

Jackie Kashian Announced at Comedy Works South, May 27 - 29

BWW Previews: Locally Written Musical Brings Diversity, Mental Health, Queerness to the Fo Photo

BWW Previews: Locally Written Musical Brings Diversity, Mental Health, Queerness to the Forefront

VIDEO: Rachel and Mayarae from Denver Center for the Performing Arts Discuss the DPS Virtu Photo

VIDEO: Rachel and Mayarae from Denver Center for the Performing Arts Discuss the DPS Virtual Shakespeare Festival


More Hot Stories For You

  • Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Receives $10,000 National Endowment for the Arts Grant
  • Circle X Theatre Co. Presents Two Virtual Readings Of LOUIS SLOTIN SONATA By Paul Mullin
  • NewFilmmakers LA Present Panel on Film Marketing And Distribution With Sumyi Antonson
  • Danai Gurira, David Henry Hwang & More to Take Part in Ojai Playwrights Conference CONNECTIONS Benefit 2021