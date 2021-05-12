Adam Cayton-Holland Announced at Comedy Works South, May 20

Comedy Works has announced that Adam Cayton-Holland will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Adam Cayton-Holland is a national touring comic who has appeared on CONAN, Comedy Central Presents, The Late Late Show with James Corden, @midnight, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, and more. He has been named one of Esquire magazine's "25 Comics to Watch" and one of "10 Comics to Watch" by Variety.

Along with his co-horts in the The Grawlix comedy troupe, Adam created, wrote and stared in Those Who Can't, which aired for three seasons on truTV. The Grawlix also host a podcast, The Grawlix Saves the World, available everywhere.

Adam has four albums all available on iTunes - I Don't Know If I Happy, Backyards, Adam Cayton-Holland Performs His Signature Bits (voted one of Vulture's Top Ten Albums of 2018, available on vinyl on the record label Saddle Creek), and his most recent album Semblance of Normalcy. His first book, Tragedy Plus Time, is available everywhere.

Find tickets and more information at ComedyWorks.com.