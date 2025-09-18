Actors’ Equity Association Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against Casa Bonita

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors’ Equity Association, the union representing more than 51,000 actors and stage managers nationwide, has filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against Casa Bonita in Lakewood, CO.

The filing comes after management at the Denver landmark announced the elimination of roaming characters Black Bart, Captain Isabella, Amazon Ani, and the Sheriff—roles central to the restaurant’s unique entertainment experience.

“Without engaging in bargaining with Actors' Equity Association as required by the National Labor Relations Act, Casa Bonita management has unilaterally eliminated over 1,000 hours of available shifts for unionized employees,” said Andrea Hoeschen, Actors' Equity Association's assistant executive director and general counsel. “This is a foolish, retaliatory and downright illegal decision that both harms the workers who make Casa Bonita special and deprives patrons of the magic of the Casa Bonita experience.”

Equity has called on Casa Bonita management to reverse the decision immediately and to restore the roaming character performers while bargaining in good faith with the union as required by law.

The filing comes at a time of growing union activity at the venue. In the past year, IATSE has organized arcade workers and crew, with more than 150 additional servers, bussers, and front-of-house employees preparing for an upcoming union election. According to Equity, the cuts to character performer shifts jeopardize employees’ livelihoods and the signature entertainment that patrons have come to expect.