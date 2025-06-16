AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TOYS Comes to Buntport Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh of the heels of creating, co-writing, designing & directing Disney's new musical, ‘The Magic Box', Thaddeus McWhinnie Phillips returns to Buntport & solo performance with a new show loosely based on the last days of Georges Méliès, the French filmmaker & inventor of cinema who got stuck working in a tiny toy store in a Paris train station in 1925.

Using a magical toy store box, 80 small toys and a large screen, ‘Around the World in 80 Toys' is an homage to cinema with toys, figures, maps and objects creating a cinematic journey across theatrical dimensions.

“Around The World in 80 Toys” is a wild theatrical adventure for all ages.

This new theatrical show is based on Zoo Motel, Phillip's 2020 online theatre work that became a cult hit and the longest running online theater event on the planet.

Thaddeus McWhinnie Phillips is a native of Denver, East High grad and Colorado College graduate who works internationally creating theater works that tour the globe and directs for theaters in New York, Sweden & Spain. Previously Phillips has presented ‘Shakespeare's Storms', Lost Soles , and ¡El Conquistador!, among others at Buntport. He has appeared in ‘Narcos' on Netflix and various Colombian telenovelas.

New York Magician Steve Cuiffo and director Tatiana Mallarino, sound & video designer Ian Vespermann collaborate.

