 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TOYS Comes to Buntport Theater

Performances run July 19 - August 3.

By: Jun. 16, 2025
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TOYS Comes to Buntport Theater Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Fresh of the heels of creating, co-writing, designing & directing Disney's new musical, ‘The Magic Box', Thaddeus McWhinnie Phillips returns to Buntport & solo performance with a new show loosely based on the last days of Georges Méliès, the French filmmaker & inventor of cinema who got stuck working in a tiny toy store in a Paris train station in 1925.

Using a magical toy store box, 80 small toys and a large screen, ‘Around the World in 80 Toys' is an homage to cinema with toys, figures, maps and objects creating a cinematic journey across theatrical dimensions.

“Around The World in 80 Toys” is a wild theatrical adventure for all ages.

This new theatrical show is based on Zoo Motel, Phillip's 2020 online theatre work that became a cult hit and the longest running online theater event on the planet.

Thaddeus McWhinnie Phillips is a native of Denver, East High grad and Colorado College graduate who works internationally creating theater works that tour the globe and directs for theaters in New York, Sweden & Spain. Previously Phillips has presented ‘Shakespeare's Storms', Lost Soles , and ¡El Conquistador!, among others at Buntport. He has appeared in ‘Narcos' on Netflix and various Colombian telenovelas.

New York Magician Steve Cuiffo and director Tatiana Mallarino, sound & video designer Ian Vespermann collaborate.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos