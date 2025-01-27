AIN'T TOO PROUD is Coming to Pikes Peak Center in Febuary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild will present the Broadway smash hit musical AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. This production is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series and will take the Pikes Peak Center stage Feb. 18–20, 2025.

Featuring the Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves, AIN’T TOO PROUD is the electrifying musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

Leading the cast of AIN’T TOO PROUD as The Temptations are Jameson Clanton as ‘Melvin Franklin’, Rudy Foster as ‘Otis Williams’, Lowes Moore as ‘Eddie Kendricks’ Josiah Travis Kent Rogers as ‘David Ruffin’ and Bryce Valle as 'Paul Williams.’ The touring company also features Jasmine Barboa, Tiffany Beckford, Robert Crenshaw, Kaila Symone Crowder, Kerry D'Jovanni, Reyanna Edwards, Cedric Jamaal Greene, Mikey Corey Hassel, Colin Stephen Kane, Bernell Lassai III, Felicia Martis, Corey Mekell, Zion Middleton, Jamal Stone, Robert J Valderas III, and J’Khalil White.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, AIN’T TOO PROUD features an iconic score made up of The Temptations’ legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Comments