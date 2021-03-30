Det KGL. Teater Presents Hans Christian Andersen's Stage Dreams

The Royal Danish Opera is one of the best opera choruses in the world and was nominated in 2020 for opera chorus of the year by International Opera Awards. Meet the stars of the chorus in a new production with opera highlights from its 200-year history.



Enjoy the Royal Danish Opera chorus in the historical setting of the Old Stage in a musical story that describes the chorus and people behind the voices. Danish fairy-tale author Hans Christian Andersen also makes an appearance. A lover of opera, ballet and theatre, he was a member of the Royal Danish Opera Chorus for one year from 1820-1821.

Hans Christian Andersen dreamed of sharing a career on the stage with opera singers whose dreams came true thanks to hard work and talent.

Hear and see the choral stars like never before and gain behind-the-scenes insight into the work of the singers in this production, which weaves a tapestry of notes spanning from Hans Christian Andersen's time in the chorus to the artists today in one of the best opera choruses in the world.

Chorus master Steven Moore will conduct the Royal Danish Orchestra in performing the magnificent music of Wagner, Mozart, Verdi and rare musical surprises with the opera chorus in focus.

