Bellevue Teatret to Present Women-Only COFFEE SALON

The popular coffee salons with Hanne Meulengracht at the piano and Pia Jette Hansen as your hostess continue as they have done for the last eighteen years. Women in the news and singing waitresses provide laughter with wit and surprises in the beloved salon spirit.

New special guests every time, always fresh coffee and the cake of the day or hand-crafted chocolates! Welcome to all you coffee sisters out there - girlfriends, mums and daughters or indeed the entire female team. We'll brew your coffee for you!

Den Gule Cottage Restaurant curates a delicious Strand platter with two courses:

Tender, tasty, cold-smoked Greenland halibut with citrus and truffle aioli, pickled white beech mushrooms and woodland herbs

A rillette of hot-smoked Bornholm salmon in a mild smoked cheese cream, caper blossoms, Danish onion preserve and countryside herbs

To accompany, Peter bakes his own sourdough bread, suing walnuts, malt, and honey, and organic butter with artisanal salt.

You may choose a vegan alternative.

DKK 160, to be ordered three days in advance.