World Premieres and More Set for Delaware Theatre Company 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delaware Theatre Company has revealed its 2025/26 Season. The season will launch on September 17, 2025 and feature a dynamic lineup, including works by returning playwrights Ray Didinger (Tommy and Me) and Layon Gray (Black Angels Over Tuskegee, Kings of Harlem), along with the holiday spectacular Shrek the Musical, a presentation with Wolf Performing Arts Center. The season will also include two brand-new musicals in the spring, continuing DTC’s tradition of producing and nurturing new works. As DTC enters a new era, the company remains committed to its role as a leader in American theater, building connections within the Wilmington community and beyond.

WORLD PREMIERE!

SPINNER

September 17–October 5​

WRITTEN BY RAY DIDINGER

DIRECTED BY MATT SILVA

Spinner is a thrilling new play based on a true event from 1970, written by Hall of Fame sportswriter and radio legend Ray Didinger (Tommy and Me). Spinner is not just another sports story—it's a journey into the human spirit, where determination collides with obsession, and the dreams we chase can either lift us to greatness or tear everything we love apart. Didinger shares the true story of NHL player, Brian “Spinner” Spencer, while simultaneously providing a reflection of the risks, rewards, and regrets we all face when chasing something bigger than ourselves. It’s a powerful tale of sacrifice, family, and the lengths we’ll go to make our dreams a reality… even when the cost is too high.



THE GIRLS OF SUMMER

October 22–November 9

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY Layon Gray​

Gray (Black Angels Over Tuskegee, Kings of Harlem) sheds light on the untold story of the Red Diamonds, an all-Black female baseball team in 1946. As the team prepares to challenge the reigning champions, the Racine Belles, in a historic showdown, disaster strikes when their beloved coach mysteriously vanishes. What begins as a fierce pursuit of victory soon descends into an unraveling of secrets— betrayal and deception threaten to destroy everything they’ve worked for. Winner of the prestigious NAACP Award for Best Play, this gripping drama will keep you on the edge of your seat, questioning the cost of victory.

SHREK THE MUSICAL

December 3-21

​BOOK AND LYRICS BY David Lindsay-Abaire

MUSIC BY Jeanine Tesori

Together with our friends at Wolf Performing Arts Center, celebrate the holiday season with Shrek the Musical. This heartwarming show, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks movie, captures the spirit of transformation, as unlikely heroes and heroines embark on a journey to find their place in the world, but discover that true beauty lies within. Shrek the Musical is perfect for the whole family and is a festive reminder that we are the best versions of ourselves when sharing life with our communities and loved ones.

U.S. PREMIERE!

GLORY RIDE

February 18–March 8

BOOK BY VICTORIA AND Todd Buchholz

MUSIC AND LYRICS BY Victoria Buchholz

Based on the true story of legendary Tour de France champion Gino Bartali, Glory Ride takes you on a thrilling ride of defiance, sacrifice, and hope. During World War II, Bartali led a secret life, conspiring with the Cardinal of Florence to save hundreds of persecuted innocents from Mussolini's Fascists. Cycling thousands of miles, this unlikely team pulled off an incredible heist, creating the fastest resistance network the world never knew about... until now. Following a sold-out London debut, DTC is proud to present the US premiere, transporting audiences to the hills of Tuscany for an unforgettable emotional adventure.

WORLD PREMIERE!

THE CHEQUERBOARD WATCH

April 15–May 3

STORY BY JACK DENMAN, EYAKENO EKPO, SELENA SEBALLO, AND MIMI WARNICK

BOOK AND LYRICS BY SELENA SEBALLO

MUSIC BY JACK DENMAN

CONCEIVED BY MIMI WARNICK

Set against the stirring soundscape of sea shanties, The Chequerboard Watch tells the tale of a crew of sailors on a challenging voyage aboard the 19th-century clipper ship, the Blue Jacket. What begins as a smooth voyage to South Australia, quickly goes awry due to the captain’s orders going against the natural rhythms of the sea, and ultimately the well being and safety of his crew. Dive into the depths of human solidarity with this thrilling tale of how the songs and spirits of the sea forge bonds that transcend all divides.

Comments