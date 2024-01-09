Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Delaware!

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Wilmington Drama League Presents 9 to 5: THE MUSICAL Photo 1 Wilmington Drama League Presents 9 to 5: THE MUSICAL
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Oleta Adams Comes to Copeland Hall in February Photo 3 Oleta Adams Comes to Copeland Hall in February
GET THE LED OUT Comes to the Grand in February Photo 4 GET THE LED OUT Comes to the Grand in February

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kim TaylorHEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Valerie Beardsley - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical
Bob Gatchel - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Val Beardsley - PUFFS - Everett Theater

Best Ensemble
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
V Gatchel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Duane Cottrell - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Musical
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Performer In A Musical
Max Nelson-O'Daugherty - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Performer In A Play
Jaide Fisher - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre

Best Play
PUFFS - The Everett Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bob Gatchel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Surowiec - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Barry Schechter - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Courtney Lynahan - UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - Clear Space Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
The Everett Theatre



RELATED STORIES

1
Wilmington Drama League Presents 9 to 5: THE MUSICAL Photo
Wilmington Drama League Presents 9 to 5: THE MUSICAL

The Wilmington Drama League presents '9 to 5: The Musical' - Dolly Parton's classic comedy comes to life on stage for the first time. Join us for a hilarious story of three women taking control of their office. Don't miss this Tony-nominated production from January 26 to February 4 in Wilmington, DE.

2
Oleta Adams Comes to Copeland Hall in February Photo
Oleta Adams Comes to Copeland Hall in February

The Grand presents Oleta Adams at Copeland Hall in February. The performance is on Friday, February, 16, 2024.

3
GET THE LED OUT Comes to the Grand in February Photo
GET THE LED OUT Comes to the Grand in February

Get the Led Out comes to The Grand in Wilmington in February. The performance is set for February 15, 2024 at Copeland Hall.

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Delaware SHOWS
The Wild Women of Winedale in Delaware The Wild Women of Winedale
Patchwork Playhouse (5/03-5/18)
Vino Veritas in Delaware Vino Veritas
Patchwork Playhouse (2/16-3/02)
Wild Women of Winedale in Delaware Wild Women of Winedale
Highlight of Vacation (3/05-5/17)
DEATHTRAP in Delaware DEATHTRAP
Resident Ensemble Players (4/11-4/28)
PASS OVER in Delaware PASS OVER
Resident Ensemble Players (2/08-2/18)
A Murder, A Mystery, A Marriage in Delaware A Murder, A Mystery, A Marriage
Patchwork Playhouse (7/12-7/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You