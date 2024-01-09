Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Taylor - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Beardsley - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Bob Gatchel - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Val Beardsley - PUFFS - Everett Theater

Best Ensemble

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

V Gatchel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Duane Cottrell - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Musical

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Max Nelson-O'Daugherty - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Jaide Fisher - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre

Best Play

PUFFS - The Everett Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bob Gatchel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Surowiec - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Barry Schechter - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Courtney Lynahan - UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Clear Space Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

The Everett Theatre