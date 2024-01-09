Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Delaware!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kim Taylor - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Valerie Beardsley - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater
Best Direction Of A Musical
Bob Gatchel - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Val Beardsley - PUFFS - Everett Theater
Best Ensemble
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
V Gatchel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Duane Cottrell - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater
Best Musical
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Max Nelson-O'Daugherty - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Jaide Fisher - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre
Best Play
PUFFS - The Everett Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bob Gatchel - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Surowiec - PUFFS - The Everett Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Barry Schechter - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Everett Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Courtney Lynahan - UPHILL - Wilmington Drama League
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - Clear Space Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
The Everett Theatre
