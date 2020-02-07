THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Wreak Havoc in Wilmington

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Play That Goes Wrong will make its Wilmington debut at The Playhouse on Rodney Square for six performances, March 12-15, 2020. To purchase tickets, visit BroadwayInWilmington.org, call 302.888.0200 or visit The Playhouse box office located within the historic Dupont Building at 1007 N. Market Street, Wilmington. Ticket prices start at $40.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the 2nd longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened Off-Broadway on February 20, 2019 at New World Stages - Stage 4, where it continues delighting audiences. The Play That Goes Wrong received a Tony Award® for Best Set Design, Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its fifth year in the West End and playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over 2 million people around the world.

Mischief Theatre, led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

The Play That Goes Wrong tour is directed by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced on Tour by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions / deRoy- Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover, and Lucas McMahon.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayGoesWrong.com or follow

The Play That Goes Wrong on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram: @BwayGoesWrong

What:

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

When:

March 12-15, 2020

*Press Opening is Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Times:

Thursday evening at 7:30pm

Friday & Saturday evenings at 8:00pm

Friday, Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2pm

Price:

Tickets start at $40. Seniors can receive a discount of $5 by calling the box office at

302.888.0200. Groups of 10 or more people can also request a discount by calling 302.658.7897 ext. 3402.

Box Office:

The Playhouse on Rodney Square

1007 N. Market Street

Wilmington, DE

Phone: 302.888.0200

Website:

www.BroadwayInWilmington.org





