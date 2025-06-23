Single Tickets Now On Sale For 2025/26 Broadway in Wilmington Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Playhouse on Rodney Square has announced that single tickets to the 2025/26 Broadway in Wilmington season, including Mrs. Doubtfire, Kinky Boots, and Meredith Willson's The Music Man, will go on sale to the general public starting June 23, 2025. Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON will be on sale this Fall. Additionally, The Playhouse is excited to share two special season add-on options that feature legendary Broadway performers: Mandy Patinkin in Concert: JUKEBOX. With Adam Ben-David on Piano, and Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: Celebrating 30 Years of Friendship & Music.

"The Playhouse on Rodney Square's 25/26 season celebrates the return of THE BOOK OF MORMON, Kinky Boots, and Meredith Willson's The Music Man to our stage," said Skip Pennella, Executive Director of The Grand. "Additionally, audiences will thoroughly enjoy the Playhouse premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire this fall. Our entire team is eager to welcome you to Wilmington for a one-of-a-kind Broadway experience."

The titles for the 2025/26 Broadway in Wilmington season have won a collective 17 Tony Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, and have been widely praised by both audiences and critics as some of the best of Broadway. All performances take place in the newly remodeled and enhanced Playhouse on Rodney Square, attached to the historic Hotel DuPont, where patrons can enjoy dinner at the imaginative Le Cavalier French bistro and Casa Nonna. In addition, there are dozens of other eateries in the area that can be explored via the Stage Door Pass program. Guests will enjoy free on-street parking in Wilmington.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

SEPTEMBER 26-28, 2025

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Wilmington in this internationally acclaimed hit musical. Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

MARCH 27-29, 2026

(single tickets on sale Fall 2025)

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

KINKY BOOTS

MAY 8-10, 2026

Everybody say "Yeah!" and let Kinky Boots lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of every Best Musical award, including the Tony, Grammy, and London's Olivier Award, Kinky Boots captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common- or so they think. The unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN

JUNE 5-7, 2026

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and "Gary, Indiana," The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Broadway in Wilmington Season Specials

October 25, 2025

Tony-winning Broadway legend, Emmy-winning TV star, renowned for creating timeless characters in movies such as The Princess Bride, Yentl, and Dick Tracy -- Mandy Patinkin presents his new show, Mandy Patinkin in Concert: JUKEBOX. With Adam Ben-David on Piano. JUKEBOX features Mandy's own hand-picked collection of classic musical numbers, expressed as only he can through a unique mastery of word and song. An unparalleled body of work from one of North America's preeminent entertainers.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: Celebrating 30 Years of Friendship & Music

February 6, 2026

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, team up in a brand new duo show celebrating 30 years of friendship and music! Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun. Expect songs from highlights throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

