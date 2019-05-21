Sally Cotter And The Censored Stone Comes To Milford

Second Street Players' Children's Theater presents a humorous take on the Harry Potter series with its latest production of "Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone." The show is directed by Guy Crawford and Ashby Amory and is produced by Josh Gross.

When Sally (played by Finn Sheridan) falls asleep while reading books about a certain juvenile wizard, she dreams that she is a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. There she meets Headmaster Albatross Underdrawers (Bill Walton), Gamekeeper Rueben Ryebread (Brandon Twilley), and Professor Shiftia Shape (Aubrey Edwards). But danger is lurking, and it's up to Sally and her new friends Dave (Colby Crawford) and Harmonica (Amy Deo) to defeat the schemes of the evil Lord Murderdeath. Will she become the hero like the one in her favorite series? And who is the mysterious Censor who keeps rewriting the story as it goes along? This loving parody will thrill fans and newcomers alike.

Show dates are Friday, May 24, Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26 at the Riverfront Theater in downtown Milford. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:00 p.m.; the Sunday show begins at 2:00 p.m. Friday night's performance is "pay what you can"/donation night and tickets on Saturday and Sunday are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information, visit www.secondstreetplayers.com.





