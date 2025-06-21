Possum Point Players Will Present Junior Show WCKY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Possum Point Players youth affiliate, Possum Juniors will present “WCKY’ July 25, 26, and 27. Tickets for a show that promises that hilarity will ensue are on sale now, www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling 302-856-4560. All seats are reserved and are $15 for this show that includes a few murders, some comedic mayhem, and, sigh, romance.

Friday and Saturday performances of “WCKY” are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinee is at 2:00 pm. Possum Hall is at 441 Old Laurel Road; Georgetown and the air-conditioned theatre has a large free parking lot.

More than 20 young actors from many communities in southern Delaware come to the stage to perform this show which features murder, mayhem, comedy, and, oh yeah, romance. If it sounds whacky, it is “WCKY.”

All of these themes collide in hilarious fashion as a new radio station, call letters WCKY, is preparing to go live on air for its first show in 1939. But, whoops, not everyone is alive to go live.

In the opening moments of on-air WCKY, the renowned Clementine Sisters are about to sing the opening jingle, not knowing that there is more drama and excitement behind the scenes than there is on the sound stage. Who could know that a marriage proposal might be in rehearsal for real life or that one of the radio actresses might be about to make a show shocking unscripted surprise announcement on air or that someone in the middle of all this was just about to be a murder victim.

The only way to solve what turns out to be many mysteries and many laughs all bundled together in the middle of radio station WCKY is to get tickets and tune in to PJs’ production of “WCKY” at Possum Hall. Possums advise theatre goers not to wait long to reserve, last year’s PJs’ summer show sold out! See website www.possumpointplayers.org for more information and ticket sales.

Harrigton resident, Jonathan Morehouse directs “WCKY” and Possums Trustee Lorraine Leavel of Milford is PJs’ advisor. Included in the cast are Georgetown residents Kennedy Megee, Emerson Wright, Lorraine Westphal and Noah Kunde, Seaford residents Rylie Curl, Sophia Lovelace and Michael Woolman and Abby Brabitz of Greenwood.

Also appearing in the cast of “WCKY” are Zoe Pla and Gabe Young of Dagsboro, Evelyn Williams, Violet Everngam and Summer Everngam of Fenwick Island and Natalie Howard and Greta Craney of Lewes and Ocean View residents Laila Courtney and Lucas Mahaffey, Olivia Holdzkom and Ella Chafin are from Milton and Cora Issacs is from Ellendale. Rounding out the cast list are Ellie Hall from Frankford and Billy Yannuzzi from Millsboro.

