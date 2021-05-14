Possum Point Players Plan 'All the Fixin's - A Country and Blues Jamboree' For June

It's time to mark your calendar and pick your favorite boot scootin' and blues swaying outfits for the Possum Point Players' 2021 fundraiser, "All the Fixin's - A Country and Blues Jamboree," set for Saturday, June 26. To be held outdoors under the sun and stars, "All the Fixin's" offers an evening of music, cocktails and downhome barbecue dinner, a lot more music, and some competitive auctions, silent and live.

Tickets, $60 per person, $100 per couple, are on sale now, 302-856-4560. Continued Covid 19 safety protocols limit seating, patrons are encouraged to buy early. A cash bar is outdoors and happy hour is 6 - 7 pm. The served buffet, 7 - 8 pm, features seating at tables for eight to ten that are grouped in the audience area. At 8 pm, an all-star cast takes the stage for a musical revue of many country western and blues favorites from Broadway musicals.

A silent auction is set for cocktail and dinner hours and a limited live auction follows the music revue at 9:30.

The music and staging for "All the Fixin's" revue was conceived by Donna de Kuyper and Doug Yetter. Rehoboth Beach resident Yetter is the music and band director, and de Kuyper, of Lewes, is the stage director. The master of ceremonies is Michael Sprouse of Rehoboth Beach. Appearing in the revue cast are Lilian Blake, Salisbury, Claudius Bowden, Georgetown, and along with de Kuyper, other Lewes residents Matt Brown, Tara Wisely and Dev Martel, who divides his time between Lewes and Brooklyn, NY. Also in the cast are Alonzo Dixon, Bridgeville, Dean Donovan, Milford, and Rehoboth residents Sara Freih, Cheryl Graves and John Hulse. Rounding out the cast are Millsboro residents Val Harmon and Brianna Wittman, and Ashlie Workman of Longneck.

Known for entertaining in area restaurants and music venues, pianist Mark Gratton of Lincoln provides music selections 6 - 8 pm during cocktails and dinner.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.