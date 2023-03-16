Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Possum Point Players BIG RIVER: The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn Begins Next Week

The award-winning show is performed March 24, 25, 26 and 31, and April 1 and 2.

Mar. 16, 2023  
Possum Point Players BIG RIVER: The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn Begins Next Week

Possum Point Players' Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn tickets are available now. One matinee is sold out and sales for all shows are heavy.

Featuring Roger Miller's homespun country bluegrass music, the award-winning show is performed March 24, 25, 26 and 31, and April 1 and 2. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $27 for adults and $25 for seniors and students.

This production is reprised as part of the Possum's 50th Anniversary Celebration. More than 20 area actors perform in almost 100 roles in a musical that was first performed in Possum Hall in 1993.

In his best Mississippi drawl, director John Hulse said, "Who'd a' thunk we would be here 30 years after our first foray into the Mississippi territory with Huck Finn, doin' it all over agin? Not me!"

In 1993, maybe he didn't think about Big River coming around again as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration, but he has lasting memories of that production 30 years ago. He played the role of Tom Sawyer "to my heart's content" here in Possum Hall and now feels that it is an honor and a privilege to revive the show with the current cast and production team.


Hulse points out that the themes of Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn are still prevalent today: learning how to see things from another's point of view; treating each other the way we want to be treated; and learning the value and worth of each person we meet.

He said, "We still have to teach and learn and preach and listen to these important human lessons today and every day. The humor and heart of BIG RIVER overlay the serious experience of being a person of color in the mid-1800's. May we learn the lesson of friendship like that of Huck and Jim and may we teach this to our children and our children's children so that we all can finally someday soon be free at last."


The ensemble cast of "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" includes Kori Lewandowski, Bridgeville; Deb Wittle, Dagsboro; Paul Janiga, Levi Marine, and Susan Newark of Dover and Amy Baker-Sheridan and Finn Sheridan are from Frankford.

Claudius Bowden, Fred Dean, Andrew Showell, Lars Skye, and Briana Wittman are all Georgetown residents. Cameron Harris is from Greenwood; Dick Pack and Deni Robinson are from Lewes and Steven Wimbs is from Long Neck. Imani Cummings, Jakob Faulkner, Dulcena Kemmerlin, and Luke Stutzman are from Milford, Marques Clark and Xander Proseus are Millsboro residents, and Steven Perry is from Rehoboth Beach.

Stage director John H. Hulse is from Rehoboth Beach, Diane Trautman of Millsboro is the music director, and Deni Robinson of Lewes is the choreographer.


"Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," the heartwarming Broadway show, won seven Tony Awards, including for Best Musical. Mark Twain's timeless classic sweeps the audience down the mighty Mississippi as Huck Finn, himself a run-away, helps Jim, a slave, escape to freedom. Their adventures along the way range from being hilarious to suspenseful, and then to touching. On the river raft ride, "Big River" brings to life favorite Twain characters from the novel Including the Widow Douglas and her stern sister, Miss Watson, the outrageous King and Duke, and of course, Huck's partner in crime, Tom Sawyer, and their rowdy gang of pals. Huck's drunken father, the sinister Pap Finn, the lovely Mary Jane Wilkes and her trusting family and many more are seen as Huck and Jim float by!

The show features the pleasing and thought-provoking down-home country bluegrass music of Roger Miller, country's "King of the Road." "Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," was a book by William Hauptman, music and lyrics by Miller, and was adapted from Mark Twain's classic The Tales of Huckleberry Finn.

See http://www.possumpointplayers.org/AboutBigRiver.html for more details about the show, cast and musicians.

"Big River: the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn", is being produced through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals




Possum Point Players Presents SOCIAL SECURITY in June Photo
Possum Point Players Presents SOCIAL SECURITY in June
Possum Point Players present Social Security by Andrew Bergman. Performances run June 2-11.
THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces $25 Ticket Lottery For Wilmington Engagement Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces $25 Ticket Lottery For Wilmington Engagement
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy in Wilmington playing at The Playhouse on Rodney Square March 10-12, 2023.
Review: SISTER ACT at Candlelight Music Theatre Photo
Review: SISTER ACT at Candlelight Music Theatre
Having the privilege of reviewing Candlelight Theatre for years, the once community theatre has morphed into a fully professional troupe. Over the past 3 years, Aisle Say has witnessed productions there that absolutely rival non-equity touring shows staged at The Playhouse.
Possum Point Players Announce Cast For BIG RIVER Next Month Photo
Possum Point Players Announce Cast For BIG RIVER Next Month
It might still be a little cool for a raft ride with Huck and Jim, but sponsor Dogfish Head Beer and Benevolence and the Possum Point Players invite you to reserve your spot on board now as they prepare to take you on “BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN.” Featuring Roger Miller's homespun country bluegrass music.

More Hot Stories For You


Possum Point Players Presents SOCIAL SECURITY in JunePossum Point Players Presents SOCIAL SECURITY in June
March 15, 2023

Possum Point Players present Social Security by Andrew Bergman. Performances run June 2-11.
THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces $25 Ticket Lottery For Wilmington EngagementTHE BOOK OF MORMON Announces $25 Ticket Lottery For Wilmington Engagement
March 2, 2023

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy in Wilmington playing at The Playhouse on Rodney Square March 10-12, 2023.
Mount Pleasant High School Presents Delaware High School Premiere of FROZEN: THE MUSICALMount Pleasant High School Presents Delaware High School Premiere of FROZEN: THE MUSICAL
March 1, 2023

Mt. Pleasant High School (MPHS) will present Delaware's first-ever high school production of Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical, as part of the nationwide competition The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door. The production features 30 student actors; 22 pit musicians, including 8 student musicians; 25 student stage crew members, and 3 student assistants (Student Director, Student Choreographer, and Stage Manager).
Possum Point Players Announce Cast For BIG RIVER Next MonthPossum Point Players Announce Cast For BIG RIVER Next Month
February 22, 2023

It might still be a little cool for a raft ride with Huck and Jim, but sponsor Dogfish Head Beer and Benevolence and the Possum Point Players invite you to reserve your spot on board now as they prepare to take you on “BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN.” Featuring Roger Miller's homespun country bluegrass music.
Five Student Playwrights Honored as Finalists in Playwriting Competition at Delaware Theatre CompanyFive Student Playwrights Honored as Finalists in Playwriting Competition at Delaware Theatre Company
February 17, 2023

Delaware Theatre Company has announced the five winning plays in the 2022-2023 Delaware Young Playwrights Festival!   
share