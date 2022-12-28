Possum Point Players Announce Optional Information Meetings and Auditions For BIG RIVER

Delaware's Possum Point Players have announced optional Information Meetings and Auditions for their spring musical "BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN," with music and lyrics by Roger Miller, book by William Hauptman, and directed for the Possum Point Players by John H. Hulse, with musical direction by Diane Trautman, and choreography by Deni Robinson.

The optional Information Meetings are scheduled for Saturday, January 7 at 2 PM and Sunday, January 8 at 6 PM at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown, DE. These optional information meetings are being held so that interested folks can find out more about the show: characters, rehearsal schedule, audition requirements; and to find out how to become involved in the cast or on the production team. This is a time to ask questions and to become familiar with the theatrical world of Huck Finn and the Possum Point Players. All are encouraged to attend.

Auditions are scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, and Tuesday, January 12, at 6 PM at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown, DE. The cast requires 10+ women and 15+ men. Those age 14 and up are welcome and encouraged to audition. www.possumpointplayers.org

Those auditioning should prepare one-minute of a song that best showcases them in a style from the show. Accompaniment will be provided, and recorded accompaniment is also acceptable. Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. Those auditioning should dress comfortably and be prepared to move.

Show dates are March 24, 25, 26, 30, April 1, and 2. The cast must be available for all show dates as listed.

Those needing more information, unable to attend the audition but interested in auditioning, or being part of the production crew, should contact the director, John H. Hulse, at 302-245-4147.

"BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN," the heartwarming Broadway show, won 7 Tony Awards, including for Best Musical. Mark Twain's timeless classic sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the energetic Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful, and touching, bringing to life favorite characters from the novel: the Widow Douglas and her stern sister, Miss Watson; the uproarious King and Duke, who may or may not be as harmless as they seem; Huck's partner in crime, Tom Sawyer, and their rowdy gang of pals; Huck's drunken father, the sinister Pap Finn; the lovely Mary Jane Wilkes and her trusting family.

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals; 250 W 57th St; New York, NY 10107 www.concordtheatricals.com

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Character Descriptions

Huck Finn: Male, 14-29

(High Baritone or Tenor) playing age is 14-17, casting 14-29 who can look/play this age. - bright, cocksure, mischievous, hopeful. A rough and tumble near-orphan who was taken in and "civilized" by Widow Douglas and Miss Watson. Prefers freedom to domestic life.

Jim: Male, 30-60

(Bass/Baritone) - a strong and lovable man. Widow Douglas' slave. Huck's best friend. He is desperate to be free so he can buy back his wife and children.

Widow Douglas: Female, 40-70

(Alto/Mezzo) - a strict but loving woman who takes Huck in and raises him.

Miss Watson: Female, 40-60

(Mezzo-Soprano) Widow Douglas' sister. A strict and traditional woman that helps to raise Huck.

Judge Thatcher: Male, 35-65

(Bass/Baritone) A man with high respect for the letter of the law.

Tom Sawyer: Male, 14-29

(Baritone) playing age mid teens (14-17), casting 14-29 who can look/play this age. - Huck's friend. Adventurer, clever, great storyteller, energetic, enjoyable, but often overly dramatic and prefers the complicated path.

Ben, Dick, Simon, Jo Harper Huck and Tom's Schoolmates and friends; Males, 14-29 (Jo Harper may be played by a F)

(Various Baritone through Alto) - playing age early to mid teens (14-17), casting 14-29 who can look/play this age. Mischievous. Pugnacious.

Pap Finn: Male, 35-60

(Bass/Baritone) Huck's no-good alcoholic father who abandoned him some time ago. Returns to collect on Huck's trust fund.

Alice: Female, 30-65

Singer with strong acting skills. Slave sold and separated from her daughter. Searching for consolation and justice.

Alice's Daughter: Female, 14-35

(Gospel/Belter) Teens to early 30's. Slave sold and separated from her mother, searching for consolation.

The Duke: Male, 35-60

(Bari-tenor) - A Comedic Role. a broken down actor turned con artist - conniving. Requires excellent acting.

The King: Male, 35-65

(Baritone) An escaped convict and con artist, partners with The Duke.

Young Fool: Male, 14-29

(High Baritone/Tenor) Playing age early to mid teens (14-17) casting 14-29 who can look that age - A young man who just loves to talk and gossip.

Mary Jane Wilkes: Female, 14-29

(Mezzo) playing age is early to mid teens (14-17) casting 16-29 that can look/play that age - The grieving and pretty daughter of the wealthy Peter Wilkes, who recently passed away.

Susan Wilkes: Female, 14-29

(Flexible Range-Must be able to sing harmony) Stone faced, One of the Wilkes Sisters who lose their father, searching for consolation and closure.

Joanna Wilkes: Female, 14-29

(Flexible Range-Must be able to sing harmony) One of the Wilkes Sisters who lose their father, searching for consolation and closure. Has a hare-lip.

Aunt Sally: Female, 30-60

Tom Sawyer's Aunt Sally. Strict, countrywoman.

Uncle Silas: Male, 35-65

Strange Woman: Female, 25-60

must be a strong comedic actress.

Hank, Lafe, Doctor, Mark Twain, Andy, Sheriff Bell, Harvey Wilkes, Counselor Robinson: Males, 25-65 Various featured male roles. Multiple roles may be played by the same actor.

Townspeople Ensemble: 14+