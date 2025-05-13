GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS: THE BADDEST SHOW ON EARTH to Play Copeland Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​George Thorogood & The Destroyers: The Baddest Show on Earth will be playing Copeland Hall on Sunday, September 7, at 7 PM. “If the circus makes everyone feel like a kid again, we're gonna make you feel like a teenager,” George Thorogood says of The Baddest Show on Earth Tour. “I consider us to be a musical high-wire act that works without a net, and that's what a great rock & roll show is all about.”

It's not bragging if it's fact: For the past five decades – which the band celebrated with last year's triumphant Bad All Over The World: 50 Years Of Rock Tour – George Thorogood & The Destroyers have dominated any given stage, including their landmark performance at Live Aid and 50 States/50 Days Tour; opening club gigs for Muddy Waters and stadium shows for The Rolling Stones; last summer's top-selling tour with John Fogerty; and remaining one of the most reliable/formidable concert acts in the world with the past few years alone covering 17 countries across 3 continents including Europe and Australia. “We recognize that 50 years is a major achievement,” says George. “That's because every show we play is 100% amp-blasting, roof-shaking rock party. And the best way to say ‘thank you' is to make the new tour bigger and better than ever.”

For Thorogood and longtime Destroyers Jeff Simon (drums), Bill Blough (bass), Jim Suhler (guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone), the past five decades have not only been fueled by 8,000+ live shows, but also 15 million albums sold and a reputation as “the All-American rock & roll party band” (Goldmine Magazine), “one of the best touring bands in rock-blues history” (The Sacramento Bee) and “the band that performs their hits to make people happy (Chicago Tribune). And with a setlist of classics that includes ‘One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer', ‘Move It On Over', ‘Get A Haircut', ‘I Drink Alone, ‘Who Do You Love?', the ultimate badass anthem ‘Bad To The Bone' and more, The Baddest Show On Earth Tour captures all the six-string swagger and rock & roll soul of the band at their very best. “For 50 years, they've rocked the world,” says All Music Magazine of a recent concert. “Time has been a friend to George Thorogood & The Destroyers, and they've never missed a beat. Their performance was straight up down & dirty and I'm sure they wouldn't have it any other way. They exceed all expectations.”

“We keep working harder, digging deeper and playing stronger,” Thorogood says. “It's what audiences deserve, and The Destroyers always deliver.” For the guitar-slinging ringmaster Classic Rock calls “a sensei of rock'n'roll, Zen master of boogie” and his band, The Baddest Show on Earth Tour is a hit-driven, all-systems-go, bad-to-the-bone high-wire act with no equal. “All I ever wanted was to be a rock & roll entertainer,” says George, “and I'm lucky enough to say that's all I've ever done. The plan now is to take my gratitude for the past 50 years and put it on stage every night.”

