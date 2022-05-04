FIDDLER ON THE ROOF National Tour is Coming to The Playhouse on Rodney Square

The Grand will present the Wilmington engagement of the Tony AwardÂ®-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at The Playhouse on Rodney Square from June 9-June 12. Tickets start at $40 and are available now online at BroadwayInWilmington.org or by calling 302.888.0200. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, and can be purchased by calling the box office. Broadway in Wilmington is presented by Bank of America.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The cast features Israeli theatre and film star Yehezkel Lazarov as Tevye joined by Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Brooke Wetterhahn as Yente, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Solomon Reynolds as Perchik, Jack O'Brien as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Danny Arnold, Nick Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Morgan Cohen, David Scott Curtis, Eddieomar Gonzalez-Castillo, Ansley Grace Hamilton, Jenna Harwood, Jonathan Hashmonay, James Jude Johnson, Elliot Lazar, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Max O'Connell, Carly Post, Lauren Blair Smith, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, Scott Willits and Audrey Rose Young.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony AwardÂ®-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.

