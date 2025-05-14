ELMO AND FRIENDS SAY HELLO is Coming to The Grand in November

Elmo and Friends Say Hello brings the beloved characters from the iconic Sesame Street to life in a brand-new interactive production that will tour multiple cities in the US, with a stop in Wilmington, DE, on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 2 PM in Copeland Hall at The Grand.



The fastest and easiest way to guarantee the best seats is to purchase online. Purchasers are reminded that the more shows they buy, the more they save! Purchasing 3 shows will save you 10%* per ticket and purchasing 6 shows will save you 20%* per ticket, along with free parking vouchers and a dining discount card to many of the local restaurants (*discount valid for select Broadway in Wilmington performances).



Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood! At Elmo and Friends Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!



“We are thrilled to continue to delight audiences with the Elmo and Friends Say Hello tour,“ said Round Room Live Founder and co-CEO Stephen Shaw. “Elmo and his friends are beloved characters with a long history of delighting children, and we’re honored to create magical moments for families all over the country in this interactive musical adventure.”



“Elmo and Friends Say Hello takes the laughter and learning you love from Sesame Street and extends it to an engaging live experience filled with singing, dancing, and toe-tapping fun,” said Hillary Strong, Sesame Workshop Chief Development Officer. “The show includes everyone’s favorite furry friends and promises to be a memorable event for all ages.”



Enhance your Elmo and Friends Say Hello ticket with an exclusive Photo Experience, where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside some of your favorite Sesame Street friends. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and an Elmo and Friends Say Hello show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

