Delaware Theatre Company Announces June Lineup for 2020/21 Seasonâ€”Take 2!

Delaware Theatre Company has announced its June lineup for the 2020/21 Season-Take 2!, a new outdoor performance series that showcases a variety of Hollywood, Broadway and regional performers.

"We're very excited about the three terrific artists we're bringing and the variety they represent-comedy, dance and a musical review," said Bud Martin, DTC's executive and artistic director. "The month of May brought record audiences who told us how much they enjoyed experiencing live entertainment in front of our theatre!"

DTC has designated 58 "boxes" in its outdoor seating space to accommodate either two or four people. Audience members are encouraged to bring a chair and refreshments.

Performances are held in the parking lot of Delaware Theatre Company, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the Riverfront.

To purchase 2-person or 4-person box, call DTC's box office at 302.594.1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.

JUNE SCHEDULE:

Robert Dubac-BOOK OF MORON

June 1-5

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

In his fast-paced, thought-provoking Off-Broadway production, Dubac blends satire and theatre to skewer cultural hypocrisy with a clever, intelligent edge.

Robert Dubac-THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON?

June 9-12

Weds.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The second show in Dubac's satirical series nudges the battle of the sexes towards a humorous dÃ©tente, cleverly combining theater and stand-up comedy that is provocative and insightful.

Robert Dubac-STAND-UP JESUS

June 13

Sun. 2:30 pm

This biting satire takes on the hypocrisy of modern-day evangelism, shining a light on false prophets, duplicitous politicians, and immoral sheeple.

Robert Dubac shows are recommended for ages 13+

June 15-19

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Manzari, an Ovation Award and Helen Hayes Award nominee best known for tap dancing, has appeared in 42nd Street and Maurice Hines: Tappin' Thru Life.

June 22-26

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 p.m. & Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Pastuszek's cleverly curated cabaret salutes Judy Garland with music from The Wizard of Oz, Easter Parade and Judy Live at Carnegie Hall.