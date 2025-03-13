Clear Space Theatre Company Adds Performance For OKLAHOMA!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Clear Space Theatre Company has added a performance to their run of OKLAHOMA! due to popular demand. Tickets are now available for the added Wednesday, March 19, 7 PM performance, but tickets are strictly limited for the other remaining performances, which run through March 23.

At the turn of the century, only one stretch of land in America remained untamed: the territory that would become the state of Oklahoma. Living on the unspoiled land were farmers and their families - and the cowmen looking to find a future. Curly thinks he's found his future in Laurey, but he isn't the only man calling on her.

Their love story may be as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road - and became not only the first true American musical, but also Clear Space's very first production 20 years ago. Revisit it with us two decades later for an adventure embracing hope and the promise of a bright future, just behind that golden haze on the meadow.

Comments