City Theater Company Present World Premiere Of BLUES IN MY SOUL: The Legend And Legacy Of Lonnie Johnson

City Theater Company returns to the Wings Black Box in their new residence at The Delaware Contemporary with the World Premiere of Blues in My Soul, a new play with music by David Robson.

Based on a true story, Blues in My Soul reimagines a fateful 1959 meeting between guitar legend Lonnie Johnson and music historian Chris Albertson. The two men riff together on issues of authenticity, injustice, and legacy as they work their way through a catalog of great blues tunes - performed here with the blessing of the Johnson estate.

Playwright Robson says "Blues in My Soul has been a labor of love for me - a chance to grapple with past wrongs and find a place of connection and community through music."

Artistic Director Kerry Kristine McElrone first looked at the piece during lockdown two years ago, hoping to use the down time from in-person performance to develop it for an online reading.

Says McElrone: "Blues in My Soul came along at exactly the right time for CTC. We have been lucky to work with David throughout our history, and produced the World Premiere of his farce After Birth of a Nation after workshopping it for two years in 2017. In 2020, we were looking for online content to share with our audience, but as we began working with David, it seemed clear that this was a play that needed to be experienced live and in person.

"The incredible true story of this encounter between Lonnie and Chris was instrumental in creating a 'second act' for one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century. This is a tale about the need for connection and the impact that art - in this case, music - can have on individuals who on the surface seem to have nothing in common, yet find community in each other through a beloved art form. As such, it was a perfect fit for CTC's 28th season, our first back after a pandemic-forced hiatus that made connecting with our community a challenge. And the process of making this play ready for an appreciative audience was very in line with our commitment to new work and involving the creator in that process."

Robson echoes that sentiment. "As an artistic partner, CTC can't be beat. As a longtime supporter of my work, their creative team has been instrumental in helping me nudge the play forward by asking the right questions and encouraging my efforts to hone the piece. Their belief in this story honors my work and the life of the great Lonnie Johnson."

Blues in My Soul features CTC alums Righteous Jolly and Christopher Banker, with musician Joe Beckett making his CTC debut. Directed by Joe Trainor. Written by David Robson. Set and lighting design by Rick Neidig. Stage managed by Stuart Thomas. Art by Joe del Tufo and Joe Trainor.

Production runs Friday, March 18 through Saturday, March 26, 2022. All shows 8:00 P.M.. All shows at The Delaware Contemporary, 200 South Madison Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.Tickets available now at city-theater.org.

City Theater Company and Fearless Improv are joining performing arts centers locally and nationally by requiring that all audience members of eligible vaccination age (ages 5 & up; see https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine-information-for-ages-5-11/) provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination (physical card or photo on phone) to attend all indoor public performances and events in our venue(s). If you are unable to be vaccinated for a medical or religious exception, you must provide a negative COVID-10 PCR test taken no more than 24 hours prior to attending an event.

All our staff, cast, crew, and volunteers have been required to provide proof of vaccination as well.

All audience members (youth ages 5 & up) will be required to provide a copy of their vaccination card AND ID (parent voucher for youth acceptable) at check-in for any CTC/Fearless event. Children age 2 to Kindergarten age are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings indoors.

CTC Indoor Mask Policy. Masks will be required tobe properly worn (i.e., covering nose and mouth at all times) by all audiences, staff, volunteers, and crew when inside our performance venue(s), unless actively eating or drinking. Our performers are not required to wear masks. Anyone unable or unwilling to follow this policy will be asked to leave the venue.

CTC Cleaning & Sanitation. Our venue is disinfected in high-touch areas with CDC-recommended cleaning products and hand sanitizer dispensers are available throughout the venue.