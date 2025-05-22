Cast Set for THE SECRET GARDEN at Milford's Second Street Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Second Street Players has revealed the cast of their 2025 summer musical, the Tony-award winning The Secret Garden. Directed by David Button and John H. Hulse with music direction by Gail Betton Kelso, The Secret Garden will be held at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, DE. Show dates are scheduled for the weekends of July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Seats are $30 with a $2 discount available to seniors, students and SSP theater members.



The cast includes Lorraine Leavel as Lily, Scarlett Gleason as Mary Lennox, Dulcena Kemmerlin as Fakir, Alyssa Mullins as Rose, Alan Krisfalusi as Captain Albert Lennox, Keavy Rhodes as Alice, Justin Truitt as Lieutenant Peter Wright, Mason Burgoyne as Lieutenant Ian Shaw, Steven Perry as Major Holmes, Deb Mengert as Claire, Elida Knoll as Ayah, Frankie Valenti as Major Shelley, Michaela Naulty as Mrs. Shelley, Susan Mosely as Mrs. Medlock, Chris Ennis as Dr. Neville Craven, John H. Hulse as Archibald Craven, Sarah Rose as Martha, Andy Nyland as Ben, Avery Richard as Dickon, Benjamin Rose as Colin, Lorenzo Skye as the Photographer, Melissa Mann as Jane, and Melissa Brown as Mrs. Winthrop. The Dreamers are Em Christian, Ryen Ennis, Christine Eronobi, Wesley Mann, Susan Newark, Elliot Peel, and Lily Truitt.

The ensemble cast includes Mason Burgoyne, Em Christian, Christine Eronobi, Susan Newark, Justin Truitt, and Lily Truitt of Dover; Melissa Mann and Wesley Mann of Frederica; Andy Nyland of Fruitland, MD; Melissa Brown, Deb Mengert, Lorenzo Skye of Georgetown; Chris Ennis and Ryen Ennis of Greenwood; Keavy Rhodes of Harrington; Benjamin Rose and Sarah Rose of Lewes; Scarlett Gleason, Dulcena Kemmerlin, Elida Knoll, Lorraine Leavel, Michaela Nault, Elliot Peel, Avery Richard of Milford; Susan Mosely of Millsboro; John H. Hulse, Alan Krisfalusi, Steven Perry of Rehoboth Beach; Alyssa Mullins of Salisbury, MD; and Frankie Valenti of Viola.

This enchanting classic children's story is reimagined musically by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman. Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox (played by Scarlett Gleason, of Milford) returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald (John H. Hulse of Rehoboth Beach) and his disabled son Colin (Benjamin Rose of Lewes). The estate's many wonders include a garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and provides the setting for this memorable tale of forgiveness and renewal.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds