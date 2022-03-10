BWW Review: OTHER WORLD at Delaware Theatre Company

In its 45+ years existence, Delaware Theatre Company has never mounted a production of this magnitude. Originally scheduled to open 2 years ago at Bucks County Playhouse, the world went topsy turvy.

DTC was then given the opportunity to mount the World Premiere of OTHER WORLD. Dear readers, you have never experienced musical theatre like this. I can say this with confidence because Aisle Say has been involved in live theatre for 65 years. He began reviewing even before DTC began its own existence in the former fire station in downtown Wilmington.

Before we delve into the actors, music, costumes and plot though, let's examine the physical, structural and budgeting issues that will give some insight on its gargantuan scope. The stage was lifted 8 inches to accommodate not one but two turntables. One actor is in a wheel chair. Upgrades to ADA compliances had to be addressed, new structures built. It was the largest cast they've ever had. The physical theatre was not big enough for the actors to rehearse and the contractors completing their work. Actors were shuttled to NYC to rehearse. The CGI and tech effects required have most probably never been seen anywhere but in NYC. (And we all know what happened to SPIDERMAN after its multi million budget and Julie Taymor and U2).

The 8 member live band was sequestered in an upstairs room. The problem was the could not be heard on stage in real time. The solution was to cut holes in the room. While in Wilmington, PAD Bud Martin commented that the bill for hotel rooms was $150,000, "thereby reviving that portion of the economy of the Riverfront", he chuckled sardonically.

All actors, directors and producers are risk takers. This production exemplifies the trope assigned to the creative arts: The Iceberg Perspective. (What one sees on the surface is the tip. What one does not see in the depths below is Failure, Persistence, Hard Work, Disappointment, Sacrifice, Discipline and Focus.

The producers and directors should be given props for including such a diverse cast; adhering to the call for equity in the industry. The list of advocacy groups from which they took advice are in the program. Take a look. All in all, OTHER WORLD's clarion call was not merely "it takes a village". This show required a "metropolis" of like souls; its complexity antipodal to the ubiquitous juke box musicals that have been served up 'post' pandemic.

One of the multitudinous risks was the basis of plot itself. It takes place in the world of board gaming. Really? "Is that wise?" I can imagine the writers asked one another on repeated occasions. Aisle Say is a senior and has never entered that world. Gaming is for Gen Z and millennials. This show is not the greatest a demographic for the majority of musical theatre patrons. Yet, Aisle Say attended on a Wednesday afternoon. He surveyed the audience before and after intermission. The vast majority stayed, very possibly intrigued with the creativity of what they were witnessing.

Yes, the underlying plot is gaming. Yet, the show speaks universally of grief, love, family, communication, authenticity and family. It is about a person(s) who must leave their comfort zone and finally, ultimately understands they are more than what they thought they were.

Sri (Jamen Nanthakumar) is an obsessed leader of his game OTHER WORLD. He has not left his apartment in 3 years. He plays with a flock of gamers who he has never met in person. (Book writer Hunter Bell - an OBIE award winner and a Tony nominee for Best Book in a musical entitled (title of show), has created a universe and new terminology for Sri and his gamers that rival the movie AVATAR). He sings a riveting ballad, 'Rampage', telling us gaming is not just a game, it's 'who I am!"

But Sri is told the game will be ended. Sri is now forced to reach out to others to save the game. He meets Jamie (Marilyn Melissa Saguelo), a normal woman leading a pedantic life. Grudgingly, she helps him and they sing a lovely duet, "A Little Busy Here". Saguelo has a beautiful, natural voice.

Other gamer friends of Sri are now brought into the mix to win "icons" to save both the game and themselves. They are brought into a world of fantasy. Ditto on the special effects and monsters whose animatronics rival Broadway's LION KING.

They meet Temula (Charnette Batey)"the force of light", who will eventually guide them in the right path. Her production number to end Act 1 "My Journey Begins' is a tour de force. A case closed show stopper.

The evil one in Other World is Antigon (Ryan Andes). His thundering rendition of "Ultimate Power" reverberated deep in my chest and reminded me of the Pharisees in JC SUPERSTAR.

Costumes by Tilly Grimes bring references to STAR WARS, Tom Cruise's THE LAST SAMURAI and any Disney production. None that I have witnessed on live stage. Simply amazing.

Choreography by Karla Puno Garcia was made double tricky due to the costumes of the brilliant dancers. The sequences went from hip hop to Beyonce. The fight scenes were provocative and compelling.

The final dialogue is perhaps a bit too dense and wordy. It lost me for a while. In the end, the 'power of light' prevails. Those gamers who were once lived separately now are family.

Aisle Say cannot do justice in 1000 words on the excellence and dedication of this cast and crew. One can only imagine how everyone associated with this mammoth undertaking felt on opening curtain opening night.

With Aisle Say's many references to other iconic films and productions, I must say that with the finale "Our World" had the same type of Broadway anthem appeal as does "Seasons of Life" from RENT. The music was by Jeff Bowen, Ann McNamee and Jon Evans. Gorgeous. Stirring.

Through March 20 302.594.1100

DelawareTheatre.org

Photos by Matt Urban