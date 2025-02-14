BRIGHT STAR Comes to the Candlelight Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bright Star is coming to the Candlelight Theatre in Delaware next month. Performances run March 15 â€“ April 19, 2025.

An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, BRIGHT STAR is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.Â Inspired by a true story and featuring the TonyÂ®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadwayâ€™s BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and â€™40s.

The Candlelight Music Dinner Theatre, the first of its kind in Delaware, opened in 1969 with a delicious meal and production ofÂ A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

They have also undergone other name changes in modern times: New Candlelight Theatre (2004); The Candlelight Theatre (2014).

There have been three previous sets of owners during the years we have been known as Candlelight: Julian Borris and John Oâ€™Toole until 2000, Kathleen Nadolny and Ennio diGenova until 2003, and Bob and Jody Anderson Miller until 2010. A 501c3 was formed in 2006â€”New Candlelight Productionsâ€”for the production side of the house, and the Millers turned over the remainder of the facility operation to the non-profit four years later.Â

With five to six shows a year since 1969 (the year Candlelightâ€™s founders attempted TEN shows in its first year), we have had the privilege of nurturing the talents of many artists, including Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman, film star Bruce Willis, Broadway musical star Diane Fratantoni, Tony Award-nominee John Dossett and many others.

