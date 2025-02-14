BRIGHT STAR Comes to the Candlelight Theatre Next Month

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Performances run March 15 – April 19, 2025.

Bright Star is coming to the Candlelight Theatre in Delaware next month. Performances run March 15 â€“ April 19, 2025.

An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, BRIGHT STAR is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.Â  Inspired by a true story and featuring the TonyÂ®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadwayâ€™s BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and â€™40s.

The Candlelight Music Dinner Theatre, the first of its kind in Delaware, opened in 1969 with a delicious meal and production ofÂ A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

They have also undergone other name changes in modern times: New Candlelight Theatre (2004); The Candlelight Theatre (2014).

There have been three previous sets of owners during the years we have been known as Candlelight: Julian Borris and John Oâ€™Toole until 2000, Kathleen Nadolny and Ennio diGenova until 2003, and Bob and Jody Anderson Miller until 2010. A 501c3 was formed in 2006â€”New Candlelight Productionsâ€”for the production side of the house, and the Millers turned over the remainder of the facility operation to the non-profit four years later.Â 

With five to six shows a year since 1969 (the year Candlelightâ€™s founders attempted TEN shows in its first year), we have had the privilege of nurturing the talents of many artists, including Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman, film star Bruce Willis, Broadway musical star Diane Fratantoni, Tony Award-nominee John Dossett and many others.





