ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes To Possum Point Players

When well-known drama critic Mortimer Brewster has wooed and won the woman of his dreams, what can go wrong as he plans to bring her into his loving family of aunts and uncles? Find out for yourself as Possum Point Players present the American comedy classic "Arsenic and Old Lace." Written by Joseph Kesselring, show dates are Sept. 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 7:30 PM; and Sept. 15 and 22, at 2 PM at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown. Tickets are $20 for adults and $19 for students and seniors. Call (302) 856-4560 or visit www.possumpointplayers.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

Neighbor and daughter of a minister, Elaine Harper, Mortimer's lovely, refined fiancé, is welcomed by aunts Abby and Martha Brewster, who are known throughout Brooklyn for their many acts of kindness and charity, and by ever exuberant and enthusiastic Uncle Teddy. The sweet aunts are forever busy concocting their own vintage of elderberry wine while Teddy blusters about as if he is off with the real Rough Riders on a mission to dig locks for the Panama Canal.

While he would rather be contemplating future matrimonial bliss, Mortimer learns that his charming spinster aunts have taken to relieving the loneliness of old men by inviting them in for a nice glass of their homemade libation. As Abby and Martha bring more and more elderly gentlemen in for a toddy and Teddy loudly leads frequent charges off to Panama, Mortimer becomes suspicious of what he would like to think are normal actions of his relatives. The ingredients of the wine seem a little unusual and then someone returns to the family fold who doesn't seem to bear any resemblance to any other leaf or limb on the family tree. How many mysteries can be bottled up in "Arsenic and Old Lace?"

Rehoboth Beach resident John H. Hulse directs this brew of comedy and mystery. Included in the cast are several familiar to Possum Hall, some who are appearing on the Possums' stage for the first time. Cast members are Andrew Hertzberg of Broadkill Beach; Mike Williams of Georgetown; Gina Shuck of Dover; and Chuck Rafferty of Laurel. Also in the cast are Doug Friend, Mike Mahaffie, Bernie Noeller, and Sarah Rose of Lewes; Alex Lloyd-Wood and Anthony Pierantozzi of Millsboro; Steven Dow and Steven Perry of Rehoboth Beach; and E. J. Panico of Seaford. Assisting Hulse are associate director Becky Craft of Slaughter Beach, and stage manager Donna Flomp of Milton.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" is appropriate for all audiences. Tickets are on sale and theatre goers should purchase early to make sure they can get their choice of dates.





