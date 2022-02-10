12 ANGRY JURORS Comes to Possum Point Players This Month

Possum Point Players open the 2022 season with the intense classic drama "12 Angry Jurors." After rescheduling for Covid and weather, it will be performed February 24, 25, 26 and 27. There are 7:30 pm shows Thursday, Feb. 24, Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26. There are 2:00 pm matinees on both Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 27.

Tickets may be purchased on the website: www.possumpointplayers.org

or by calling the PPP ticket line at 302-856-4560. Please follow scheduling changes on the website. Adult ticket price is $22; students and seniors are $20. All seats are reserved.

"12 Angry Jurors" opens with what seems to be an open and shut case, a young man is accused of murdering his father. The prosecution and the defense have presented their cases, now a jury must decide whether or not to reach a guilty verdict and sentence a 19-year-old defendant to death. As the jurors come together in the jury room, a guard mutters, "He doesn't stand a chance."

But is it such a sure thing? Twelve people who were total strangers a short time ago face each other and begin to discuss and to vote on a verdict. From the beginning, one juror believes that the young man might be innocent and that juror takes on the task of convincing the others that "reasonable doubt" exists. Does each juror hear and accept evidence in the same way? What mindsets did individual jurors bring with them before they ever heard evidence and the opinions of others?

The ongoing relevance of "12 Angry Jurors" is proven by the fact that the original script was written for television by Reginald Rose in the 1950s and the story continues to draw audiences and stimulate discussion. Very soon after the teleplay, Sherman L. Sergel wrote a stage version and the story has been told in two different movies. It continues to captivate audiences in stage productions here as well as in countries all over the world.

Director Les Ferguson credits his cast with delving into this classic study in behavioral dynamics as they portray the twelve strangers. He said they have overcome challenges of Covid and weather along with the challenges of the intense drama the play presents. He and his cast feel that "12 Angry Jurors" is a timeless theatre experience for all audiences

Cast members representing ten different communities come together in the Possums' staging of "12 Angry Jurors." John Zinzi and Leah Toomey are from Milton, and Cheryl Graves, Steve Givens and Steven Perry are from Rehoboth Beach. Donna de Kuyper and Dick Pack are Lewes residents, Patrick Cassidy lives in Bethany Beach and Chuck Rafferty lives in Laurel. Don Megee and Claudius Bowden are Georgetown residents and Matt Hatfield lives in Salisbury, MD. Monica McNee is from Dagsboro, and John Csicsek and director Ferguson are from West Fenwick Island.

Twelve Angry Jurors is produced by special arrangement with THE Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.