Wright State Announces Unconventional Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures Season

After almost a year of creative silence, Wright State University's Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures has come back to life with a Spring festival of classic, contemporary, original and re-invented Theatre, Films and Dance.

Artistic Director, Joe Deer, said "Both our students and audiences are starved for performance experiences. So, we've taken a creative leap into making productions in ways that are unlike anything we've done before. Our thought is, if we can't bring the audience to the show, we'll take the show to our audiences. This Spring, we'll present events online or in-person virtually every week. So, our audiences are in for a creative cornucopia of incredible student talent. We've got physically distanced in-person performances planned for outdoor venues in the warmer months, and online, streaming productions of Dance, Film and Theatre are being created now to stream in the Spring. As always, the variety of plays and musicals, choreography and film subjects and styles is as impressive as the student talent. So far, audience response has been outstanding - with both online productions bringing more viewings than we could have accommodated in-person!"

The Theory of Relativity by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill

Directed for video by Greg Hellems

Musical Direction by F. Wade Russo

This moving and unconventional song cycle bursts with originality as it examines the interconnectedness of us all through life's shared experiences - from the hilarious to the heartbreaking. This production is being created specifically for our streaming audience to view at home. Part movie musical, part MTV video, part indie film. We know you'll love following the lives of this class of students through their college years.

"Take a Physics manual, blend it with the sound of The Book of Mormon, the hilariously nerdy references of The Big Bang Theory , a sprinkle of Chicago, few drops of Glee, bake it in a Broadway bowl, use all the originality you can have....That's the successful recipe for the spectacular song cycle, The Theory of Relativity."- Live Like Tom

Purchase tickets for online viewing at: link will be available https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49156

Or follow the link at www.wright.edu/tdmp box office tab

HAMLET: unloaded by William Shakespeare

April 3-4, 2021

Directed and adapted by Josh Aaron McCabe

Rough, contemporary and bristling with the energy of today, this will be a HAMLET unlike any you've seen. This 90-minute adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy features just nine actors playing all the roles in outdoor, physically distanced, early-evening performances on the Creative Arts Center loading dock.

Free to the public - Advance Ticket required through Theatre Box Office (937) 775-2500 or Jamie.suttle@wright.edu (donations will be accepted online or in person)



Antigone by Sophocles (translated by Nicholas Rudall)

April 10-11, 2021

Directed by John Lavarnway

As if ripped from today's headlines, we're pleased to present one of the greatest, most moving of all tragedies at Wright State University's outdoor amphitheater. Written more than two millenia ago, Antigone continues to resonate because it vividly brings to life the struggle between a sister's conscience and her government's policy, and its delicate probing of the nature of human suffering in a time of plague.

Free to the public - Advance Ticket required through Theatre Box Office (937) 775-2500 or Jamie.suttle@wright.edu (donations will be accepted online or in person)

Performed in Wright State's outdoor amphitheatre

Wright State University Dance Ensemble in Concert

April 16-18, 2021

Wright State Faculty, regional and nationally renowned guest choreographers have created a thrilling evening of 6 dance pieces to highlight the versatility and artistic skills of our BFA Dance students. From classical Ballet to contemporary Jazz and Modern Dance, this will be an evening of dance every audience member will want to see from the comfort of your home.

Purchase tickets for online viewing at: at https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/theatre-dance-and-motion-pictures/box-office-and-current-season#upcoming

Parking Lot Fringe Festival

Marya Spring Cordes, Festival Director

April 24 & 25, 2021

Wright State Theatre students are bursting with creativity. COVID restrictions this year have limited their outlets and opportunities to flex those muscles that often lead to their most exciting work. So, we've created an outdoor festival of original short student musical, movement, acting and improvisation that will keep you entertained and engaged with performances on the Creative Arts Center front steps and in the safety of our very own parking lot.

Ticketing information will be available at: https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/theatre-dance-and-motion-pictures/box-office-and-current-season#upcoming





Fugitive Songs by Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen

Directed for video by Jamie Cordes

Musical Direction by Melissa Yanchak

April 30th, May 1-2, 2021

Fugitive Songs is an innovative song cycle, conceived as half-musical/half-hootenanny, spotlighting people on the run: a disgruntled Subway sandwich employee, a jilted ex-cheerleader, a pair of Patty Hearst fanatics, a stoner forced to rob a convenience store against his will, and many others. Blending traditional folk music with contemporary pop and gospel, Fugitive Songs offers a new sound for a restless America. This production will be filmed exclusively for our streaming audience on the stage of our Festival Playhouse.

Purchase tickets for online viewing at: link will be available www.ShowTix4U.com

Or follow the link at www.wright.edu/tdmp box office tab

Big Lens Film Festival

April 24 5:30 & 8pm

Students in Wright State's Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures often work for more than a year to create capstone short films that encompass the gamut of experiences and styles - from documentary to contemporary drama to comedies. Come see the next generation of filmmakers debut their work in a festival that has launched the careers of Academy and Emmy Award winners.

Drive-in Showings at Dixie Twin Drive-In: https://dixietwin.com/

General Notice: Performance circumstances and schedule is subject to change to accommodate COVID Health and Safety Concerns.